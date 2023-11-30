Lavrov told a meeting of OSCE ministers in North Macedonia before his exit that the organization was an “appendage” of NATO and the EU.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed out at NATO, the EU, Ukraine and the West during a fiery speech on Thursday.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Lavrov derided the international body as an “appendage” of the EU and NATO.

He also blamed “NATO’s reckless expansion to the east” for the return to war in Europe before sabotaging the OSCE.

“Let’s face it, the organization is on the brink of crisis and the question arises: does it still make sense to invest in reviving it?” he told dozens of other foreign ministers in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

The Russian Foreign Minister spoke for 15 minutes before leaving the meeting. He described the “neo-Nazi regime ruling in Kiev” as having Western tolerance.

Lavrov had to seek special permission to fly in European airspace to attend the meeting, his first visit to the NATO country since the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – have boycotted the OECD meeting with Ukraine because of Lavrov’s presence.

After Lavrov spoke, the Western ministers present sharply criticized him.

“Russia’s efforts to blame others for its choices are transparent,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who was speaking as Lavrov left.

He added, “We will not compromise the core principles of the European security order or allow Russia to deprive Ukraine of its right to make its own independent foreign and security policy choices – principles to which Russia itself agrees.”

Based in Vienna, Austria, the OSCE is an intergovernmental organization focused on promoting security, stability and cooperation among its participating states.

