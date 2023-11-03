Russian Finance Ministry to increase postponed FX purchases in November

A Russian shows a one ruble coin in front of a visual screen in this illustration photo taken on August 22, 2023. Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 3 (Reuters) – Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Friday it would increase the volume of deferred foreign currency purchases in the coming month to a total of 621.1 billion rubles ($6.70 billion).

The purchases will be postponed in line with Russia’s budget rule as the central bank stopped buying foreign currency until the end of the year to avoid mounting pressure on the ruble, which fell below 100 against the dollar in August and September. I went.

The Finance Ministry said purchases of foreign currencies and gold for the period from November 8 to December 6, which will be postponed to a later date, will amount to 29.6 billion rubles per day.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the purchases would total 450 billion rubles.

In the previous period, between October 6 and November 7, the ministry planned to buy 398.7 billion rubles of foreign currency to compensate for lower oil and gas revenues.

The central bank has said it will decide based on market conditions when to resume foreign exchange purchases and the purchases suspended during 2023 can be carried out in 2024 and beyond.

Under its budget rule, Russia sells foreign currency from its treasury reserves, or buys it in the event of a surplus, to offset any shortfall in revenues from oil and gas exports.

The increased procurement means the finance ministry expects energy revenues to be above plan. It estimates that additional oil and gas revenues in November will amount to 583.3 billion rubles.

The ministry was selling foreign currencies for the first half of 2023 as Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit energy revenues. Since August, it has sold FX as commodity prices have risen and energy revenues have improved.

($1 = 92.7200 rubles)

