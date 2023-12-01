Russian factory growth stagnates as new export orders -PMI decline

A view of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) in the city of Magnitogorsk, Russia, on October 20, 2022. Reuters/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo Get licensing rights

Dec 1 (Reuters) – Activity in Russia’s manufacturing sector grew in November at the same level as October, while new export orders declined for the first time since July, a business survey showed on Friday.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing stood at 53.8 in November, the same level as October and above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. This was still the second highest reading since January 2017.

“Despite the decline in exports, new orders continued to rise sharply in November, supporting further increases in production, employment and purchasing activity,” S&P Global said in a statement.

“Although overall demand remains buoyant, the data shows it is mainly focused on domestic customers as new export orders declined for the first time in four months.”

Moscow is spending heavily on manufacturing and pouring cash into the defense sector to boost military production following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Over the 21 months since then, the sector’s growth has been largely driven by domestic demand.

Inflation and logistics turmoil are causing some headaches for companies. S&P Global said costs rose in November due to higher supplier fees and currency weakness.

“Logistics issues continue to hinder producers’ efforts to secure inputs,” S&P Global said. “Lead times have now increased on a monthly basis over the past four years.”

S&P Global said expectations for future production remain high, with growth in new orders and import substitution supporting an optimistic outlook.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra

