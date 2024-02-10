All the latest developments on the war in Ukraine.

Deadly Russian drone attack in Ukraine

At least seven people, including three children, were killed in an overnight Russian drone strike in Kharkiv, according to officials in the northeastern city.

Regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said on Telegram that the dead included a six-month-old baby and two children aged seven and four.

Russian drones attacked a petrol station late on Friday night, spraying burning fuel on nearby houses. About 14 houses were reportedly set on fire.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said at least 50 people had to be evacuated.

Kharkiv has been under constant attack since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian army has not commented on the attack.

Ukraine’s new military commander sets out plans

Ukraine’s new military chief signaled on Friday that he wants to build on new momentum, saying his immediate goals are to improve troop rotation on the front lines and harness the power of new technology.

It comes at a time when Kiev’s forces are largely on the defensive in the war with Russia.

Colonel General Oleksandr Siresky, previously commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, spoke a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky put him in charge of the battlefield operation as the war prepared to enter its third year.

He replaced the widely popular General Valery Zaluzhny.

Biden compares inability to support Ukraine to ‘criminal act’

President Joe Biden criticized the US Congress for its inability to economically support Ukraine, calling Ukraine “close to criminal neglect” during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“It’s outrageous,” Biden said. “(Henry) Kissinger was right when he said that Europe has not worried about Russia since Napoleon.”

Scholz arrived in Washington to advance the argument Biden himself has been making for months: A Russian victory in Ukraine would endanger the West and its allies.

Scholz also wanted to highlight that Germany is providing strong funding to Ukraine despite budget constraints.

However, “without the support of the United States, and without the support of European states, Ukraine will not have a chance to defend its country,” Scholz said.

