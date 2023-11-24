Some Russian pensioners claim that due to rising levels of inflation they will be unable to afford rent and food without the help of their children.

The shelves of Moscow supermarkets are filled with fruits and vegetables, cheese and meat. But many buyers view the selection with disappointment as inflation drains their pockets.

Russia’s Central Bank has raised its key lending rate four times this year to keep inflation under control and stabilize the ruble’s exchange rate, as the economy faces the effects of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions by the West. .

The last time it raised rates – to 15%, double from the beginning of the year – the bank said it was concerned about prices that were rising at an annual pace of about 12%. The bank now estimates that inflation for the entire year as well as next year will be around 7.5%.

Although this rate is high, it may still be an underestimate.

“If we talk in percentage terms, then, probably, (prices) increased by 25%. This is meat, main products – dairy products, fruits, vegetables, sausages. My husband can’t live without sausage! Sometimes I’m surprised by price hikes,” said Roxana Geltkova, a shopper at a Moscow supermarket.

Asked if her income as a pensioner is enough to put food on the table, customer Lilia Zharkova said: “No, not at all. I get help from my children.”

Without their help, “I don’t know how to pay rent and food,” said the 70-year-old.

Data from the state statistical service Rosstat, released on November 1, show a huge increase in prices for some food items compared to 2022 – 74% for cabbage, 72% for oranges and 47% for cucumbers.

Russian Parliament has approved the budget for 2024-2026 It sets a record amount for defense spending. Latvia-based Russian economy analyst Maxim Blount sees this as a sign that prices will continue to rise rapidly.

“It is impossible to solve the issue of inflation in conditions … when the military-industrial complex receives unlimited money, when everything they ask for is given to them, when the share of this military-industrial complex in the economy grows. It’s a very fast pace,” he told The Associated Press.

The central bank’s rate hike has slightly offset the decline in the ruble’s exchange rate – the rate is now around 88 per US dollar compared to more than 100 previously. But this is still much higher than in the summer of 2022, when it was around 60 against the dollar.

This keeps import costs high, even as Western sanctions reduce import prospects.

