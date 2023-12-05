Russia to halve deferred FX purchases in coming month

People walk near a board showing currency exchange rates of the US dollar and euro against the ruble in Moscow, Russia, on January 21, 2016. Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo Get licensing rights

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it would reduce the volume of deferred foreign currency purchases by more than 2-1/2 times in the coming month, to a total of 244.8 billion rubles ($2.68 billion).

The purchases have been postponed because the central bank stopped buying foreign currency until the end of the year to avoid mounting pressure on the ruble, which fell below 100 against the dollar in August and September.

The Finance Ministry said purchases of foreign currencies and gold for the period from December 7 to January 12, which will be postponed to a later date, will amount to 11.7 billion rubles per day.

In the previous period, between November 8 and December 6, the ministry planned to buy foreign currency worth 621.1 billion rubles.

Under its budget rule, Russia sells foreign currency from its treasury reserves, or buys it in the event of a surplus, to offset any shortfall in revenues from oil and gas exports.

Last week the central bank said currency intervention in the domestic market would resume in January, but should support the ruble with an adjusted formula as the calculation deferred intervention and rainy day fund spending on financing the government’s budget deficit. This will include the difference between the quantities of Rs. For 2023.

The ministry was selling foreign currencies for the first half of 2023 as Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit energy revenues. Since August, it has bought FX as commodity prices have risen and energy revenues have improved.

The ministry estimated additional oil and gas revenues in December at 362 billion rubles. It said energy revenues fell to 961.7 billion rubles in November from 1.635 billion rubles in October.

($1 = 91.3625 rubles)

