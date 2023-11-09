Russia says it no longer fears Western sanctions – but its economy is still under pressure

A Kremlin spokesman said last week that Russia no longer fears Western sanctions.

There are signs that the economy is resilient, growth rates are strong and net wealth will increase in 2022.

But Western sanctions are still affecting Russia due to a decline in exports and a falling ruble.

Russia says it’s no longer afraid of sanctions – but maybe it should.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week rejected the West’s oil and gas sanctions and financial sanctions, saying Russia has “adapted” and is no longer “scared” of further measures.

There are some signs that he is right, as the Russian economy is performing better than expected as the war in Ukraine drags on.

In October, the International Monetary Fund said it expected Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.2% this year, above its previous target of 1.5%.

The IMF cited “substantial fiscal stimulus” packages as a factor that has helped spur growth. Moscow has pledged to spend $160 billion on its military this year and said in September that amount would increase by a quarter in 2024.

According to the UBS Global Wealth Report, Russia has also become richer despite the war with Ukraine. The Swiss bank found that the country added $600 billion in net wealth in 2022, while the number of millionaires increased from 56,000 to 480,000 despite a series of restrictions targeting high net worth individuals.

However, those top-line figures don’t mean that sanctions aren’t working — or that Russia’s economy is in bad shape.

The West has attempted to influence Moscow’s oil and gas revenues to weaken Putin’s war machine – and this is reflected in Russia’s current account, which measures the flow of money to trade and investment.

Russia’s current-account surplus through the first nine months of 2023 fell by nearly 80% from a year earlier to $41 billion. The country’s revenue from energy, a key economic driver for the oil-rich nation, fell 41% year-on-year to just $25 billion in the seven months to July.

Meanwhile, the ruble is another sign of economic weakness. It has fallen 10% against the US dollar since Vladimir Putin’s invasion – and that’s despite the Bank of Russia repeatedly raising interest rates to boost the currency.

Ultimately, the war itself is having an impact. Russia is now facing a record labor shortage as much of its population has either been called up to fight or chosen to emigrate, according to data published in April.

So while the Kremlin may be right that Russia has reasons for economic optimism, don’t believe its claims that sanctions and a brutal and costly war are having no impact.

Source: www.businessinsider.com