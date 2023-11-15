Russia says 'hell' awaits Ukrainians after confirming they've crossed the Dnieper River into occupied territory

Russia’s Putin says any interference attempts in Russian election will be suppressed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that any internal and external attempts to interfere with the 2024 presidential election in Russia will be suppressed, state media outlet TASS reported.

Putin said any measures necessary would be taken to prevent illegal obstruction of the election, including any pressure applied to the electoral process, according to a Google translation of his comments.

Putin has not confirmed if he will run for re-election next year, however various news reports have cited sources saying he plans to stand for election once again. If he were to be re-elected, his presidency could extend until 2030.

Russia says new EU sanctions are part of a ‘hybrid war’

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the European Union’s latest set of proposed sanctions against Russia was part of a “hybrid war” led by the West, Reuters reported.

Through announcing the sanctions, the EU had become a “useful idiot” for the U.S., Maria Zakharova said, adding the U.S. was using Europe to aid its own policy goals. She reportedly added that the sanctions would have no effect and were to the detriment of the EU.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, proposed a 12th sanctions package against Russia on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. The sanctions include new import and export bans and steps to tighten the cap on oil prices amongst other measures, the spokesperson said.

West the biggest obstacle to peace in Ukraine, global survey finds

The outcome of the war in Ukraine is considered a “determining, and even existential,” factor in the future of the West, according to a survey of 21 countries published Wednesday by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) thinktank and Oxford University.

The majority of respondents outside of Europe and the U.S. said they saw Western nations as a bigger obstacle to peace than Russia, and more still viewed Moscow as the ultimate victor in the conflict.

Almost three quarters of non-European respondents who expected Russia to win the war also believed the European Union could “fall apart” within the next 20 years, while around one third of those in the U.S. and in Europe shared the view.

For many, the conflict in Ukraine was considered a “proxy war” between the U.S. and Russia, with majorities in Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey saying they believe two Cold War powers are “already at war.”

Russia pours cold water on forthcoming Xi-Biden talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his press conference at the Konstantin Palace on July 29, 2023 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

There was more than a hint of schadenfreude in Russian state coverage of the forthcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in San Francisco on Wednesday, with Russia accentuating the geopolitical gulf between the two superpowers.

Russia will be watching the talks closely, given its alliance with China, and any signs of a rapprochement between Beijing and Washington is likely to earn a frosty response from Moscow.

Russian media reveled in pouring cold water on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit where Xi and Biden are due to meet Wednesday.

A reporter for Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday reported that a plenary meeting of the APEC summit chaired by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai took place “in a half-empty hall.”

RIA Novosti contrasted its image of a half-empty conference hall with the U.S. Trade Representative Tai emphasizing to delegates “how important this event is for the United States.”

Read more on the story here: Russia relishes divisions between China and the U.S., pouring cold water on Xi-Biden talks

Ukraine asks for ‘informational silence’ amid ‘fluid’ fighting on Dnieper front line

Ukraine requested an “informational silence,” amid fierce fighting on the Russian-occupied left (or eastern) bank of the Dnieper River in the southern Kherson region.

“The Russians understand that the advance of the defense forces is inevitable, but they cannot calculate from which direction they can expect such a danger,” Natalia Humeniuk, press officer for Operational Command South, said Wednesday in televised comments translated by NBC News.

Russian forces were, she said, “trying to actively defend themselves, to actively use heavy artillery, rocket launchers, and aviation as much as possible.”

“The pushback from our side is taking place on a line from 3 to 8km [up to 5 miles] along the entire coast from the water’s edge [of the Dnieper River]. The front line is quite fluid today,” she said.

KHERSON OBLAST, UKRAINE – NOVEMBER 05: Destroyed buildings are seen on an island in the middle of the Dnieper River in Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 5, 2023.

“I cannot reveal all the measures we are currently taking, but it is obvious that the enemy is being pressed [by our measures]. For now, we are asking for informational silence so that our plans are put in motion, it will allow us to report on great successes later.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Monday that Ukraine’s forces had gained a foothold on the left side of the river and were looking to advance.

“Against all odds, Ukraine’s defense forces have gained an foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper. Step-by-step, we demilitarized Crimea. We have covered 70% of the distance,” he told the Hudson Institute.

Russia confirmed the development Wednesday, but said it was pummeling a “small group” of Ukrainian troops near the village of Krynky.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of the occupied part of Kherson, claimed Ukrainian units were now trapped and were being hit with “bombs, rockets, ammunition from heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells [and] drones.”

CNBC could not independently verify the reports.

Rescuers search for survivors after lethal Russian missile strike in east Ukraine

A Russian missile smashed into an apartment block in the sleepy eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding at least three others, the national police said.

Rescuers at the site raced to clear rubble to find anyone buried beneath after the attack, which police said saw four S-300 missiles strike the town shortly after midnight, damaging six apartment buildings and 20 homes.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Rescue workers carry the remains of a person killed in front of a heavily damaged residential building following a Russian strike, in the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, on November 15, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Local officials in one channel on Telegram messenger said that four people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

There were no soldiers living there, only civilians,” Olha, a 64-year-old woman who lives next door to the ruined building, told Reuters. Through tears, she said she knew the woman who had been killed.

“Of course I knew her… and her son. He was given medical help, he was recovering from an operation. But (she) died.” “People have been left with nothing,” Olha said.

About half of the apartment block had been destroyed by the missile, which had torn out a gaping triangular hole that spanned at least ten metres at its top.

Russia has carried out regular missile and drone strikes on population centers behind the front line of its 21-month-old invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies targeting civilians. Ukraine regularly reports that Russian missile and drone strikes have killed and hurt civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure during the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Why it’s significant that Ukrainian units are on the ‘Russian’ side of the Dnieper River

A group of Ukrainian marines push off from the bank of the Dnieper River at the frontline near Kherson, Ukraine, Oct. 14, 2023.

Russia’s confirmation Wednesday that a number of Ukrainian forces have crossed over the Dnieper to reach the Russian-occupied left (or eastern) side of the river in Kherson comes after an apparent reluctance in Moscow to acknowledge an audacious advance by Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS published alerts quoting the defense ministry as stating that Russia was relocating troops to “more favorable positions” east of the Dnieper River only to withdraw the information minutes later and apologize for the error. Russia’s Ministry of Defense was then reported as saying that the “false” reports were “a provocation.”

Ukrainian servicemen of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade prepare to fire a mortar over the Dnieper River toward Russian positions, in an undisclosed location in the Kherson region, on Nov. 6, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Roman Pilipey | Afp | Getty Images

Analysts said the mix-up suggested disarray in Russia’s military establishment and state media over how to report the battlefield situation in southern Ukraine.

Recapturing the whole of the Kherson region is one of the main goals of the Ukrainian counteroffensive that was launched in June. The region has been partially occupied by Russian forces after they withdrew from Kherson city on the west bank last year following an earlier counteroffensive. Since then, the river had effectively separated Russian and Ukrainian forces, until now.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Tuesday that it “continues to assess that Ukrainian forces have been conducting larger-than-usual ground operations on the east bank of Kherson Oblast [region] since mid-October 2023 and that Ukrainian forces appear to be able to maintain and supply their current positions on the Russian-controlled side of Kherson Oblast.”

Russia pummels Ukrainian forces that have crossed over the Dnieper River into occupied territory

Russian forces are pummeling Ukrainian units that have crossed over the Dnieper River to the Russian-occupied left (or eastern) bank of the river in Kherson, a Russian-installed official said Wednesday.

The Kherson area, in southern Ukraine, is partially occupied by Russian forces after an offensive to take the city of Kherson last year prompted Russian forces to withdraw to the eastern bank of the river.

Ukraine reported Tuesday that its forces had established a foothold on the eastern bank of the river. The announcement could herald the start of an advance toward Russian-occupied Crimea, with Ukraine saying on Wednesday that it was starting to push back Russian forces.

“Along the front line, which runs along the Dnipro [the Dnieper River]… The pushback from our side is taking place on a line from 3 to 8 km (2-5 miles) along the entire bank from the water’s edge,” Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the southern military command, said, in comments reported by Reuters.

“For now, we will ask for informational silence … which would allow us to report later on great successes,” she added.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade stands guard on a position next to the Dnieper River, in an undisclosed location in the Kherson region, on Nov. 6, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Roman Pilipey | Afp | Getty Images

A Russian-installed official, Vladimir Saldo, said in Google-translated comments on Telegram that Ukrainian units had been able to cross the river — confirming for the first time that this had taken place — and said that initially Ukraine had sent “more manpower than our means of destruction were able to destroy.”

“Additional forces have now been brought up,” he said, claiming that Ukrainian forces were blocked in the village of Krynki where “a fiery hell” awaited them. “Bombs, missiles, ammunition from heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells, and drones are flying at him [Ukrainian forces] … Over the last two or three days alone, the enemy’s total losses amounted to about a hundred militants.”

A group of Ukrainian marines cross the Dnieper River at the frontline near Kherson, Ukraine, Oct. 14, 2023.

Alex Babenko | AP

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War noted Tuesday that “Ukrainian forces are continuing their own offensive operations and making tactical-level gains along the front, particularly in western Zaporizhia Oblast [region] and on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast,” the ISW noted.

“The Russian military command will likely have to decide whether to keep certain Russian elements on certain sectors of the front to defend against ongoing Ukrainian offensive operations or to redeploy them to support offensive operations elsewhere that will likely culminate without reinforcements.”

These choices will likely hinder Russia’s ability to fully regain the initiative in the coming weeks, the ISW said.

CNBC was unable to verify developments on the ground.

Russian ambassador to Israel warns of ‘very high’ chances conflict will spread into Middle East

The chances of the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading to the broader Middle East region is very high, Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said, according to Russian state media.

“I can state that the level of confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians remains extremely high and the degree of expansion of the conflict into the region is, unfortunately, very high,” he said, in Google-translated comments reported by Russian state outlet Tass.

“We need to act against this immediately,” Viktorov added.

The potential for the Israeli war with Hamas to engulf the wider Middle East has been a primary concern for the international community, following exchanges of fire between Israel and Yemen’s Houthi militants, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Syrian administration of Bashard al-Assad — all of whom receive support from Iran, as does Hamas. Turkey has also increasingly condemned Israel, given hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Russia had initially aimed for a balanced diplomatic response, divided between loyalties to Israel and Iran and even accepting a delegation of Hamas on its territory. Moscow has turned progressively critical of Israel throughout the conflict.

Russia taking bigger losses in Avdiivka than in Bakhmut, Ukraine says

AVDIIVKA, UKRAINE – OCTOBER 30: Police officer Gennady convinces a local resident who lives in a dilapidated house to evacuate on October 30, 2023 in Avdiivka, Ukraine. The National Police of Ukraine, along with the “White Angel” special unit, is conducting an operation to evacuate the remaining local residents from the city, which faces daily destruction from artillery fire. According to the national police, approximately 1,400 people are still in the city. The fighting has escalated in recent days following Russia’s major offensive earlier this month. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces remains intense around the town of Avdiivka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, with Ukraine’s president saying Russia was experiencing more losses there than it did in Bakhmut, another war hotspot.

Similarly to Bakhmut, the town is seen as a strategic target for Russian forces looking to encircle the town, which has been heavily fortified by Ukrainian troops, and to strengthen their foothold in Donetsk. Fighting has been intense in the area for months and little remains of the town that was once home to around 32,000 inhabitants.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday evening that he had spoken to defense and security officials on the situation around Avdiivka and the surrounding area and that “Russian assaults are very intense, especially in the Donetsk region.”

“Russia is already losing soldiers and equipment near Avdiivka faster and on a larger scale than, for example, near Bakhmut. It is extremely difficult to withstand this onslaught. And each of our warriors holding the positions, each of our warriors performing combat missions there deserves our utmost gratitude,” Zelenskyy said.

“The more Russian forces are destroyed near Avdiivka now, the worse the overall situation and the overall course of this war will be for the enemy,” Zelenskyy said. CNBC was unable to verify the claims made by the president.

Putin likely to announce presidential campaign next month

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 9: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the concert marking the City Day on September 9, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Putin and Moscow’s Mayor Sobyanin, who is expected to be re-elected this week took part in the festive events. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce his intention to run in the 2024 presidential election campaign during his annual press conference and public phone-in, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence said Wednesday.

The Kremlin announced last week that Putin will hold the event, that sees the president answer a myriad of questions from the media and public, before the end of the year.

“Kremlin planners will almost certainly see the event as an important waypoint in Putin’s anticipated campaign to secure a fifth term in office in the March 2024 presidential elections. He is likely to announce his candidacy before the end of 2023,” the ministry said in an intelligence update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The event was canceled in 2022, probably because Russia had suffered high-profile military set-backs in Ukraine over the preceding weeks.

On Nov. 10, Putin visited the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, meeting Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Putin’s second visit to the headquarters in four weeks was “likely an uptick in his continued efforts to paint himself as the ‘patriotic’ candidate ahead of the election campaign,” the ministry said.

Tue, Nov 14 202311:18 AM EST

Russian army ‘eliminated’ Ukrainian literature in Donetsk and Luhansk

The Russian army has “eliminated” almost all Ukrainian literature in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, Gyunduz Mamedov, a former deputy prosecutor-general of Ukraine wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

Mamedov said that any Ukrainian books published from 1991 to 2021 had been dubbed “extremist literature,” and that Russian authorities had replaced them with around 2.5 million Russian books.

In Sept. 2022, Russia claimed to have annexed Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Tue, Nov 14 202310:47 AM EST

Germany to supply Ukraine with 25 Leopard battle tanks

Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks arrive at a military training ground where Ukrainian tank crews are being trained to operate and maintain them by German and Danish military personnel on May 05, 2023 near Klietz, Germany.

Sean Gallup | Getty Images

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said Tuesday that it would supply Ukraine with with 25 main battle tanks Leopard 1A5, five armored recovery vehicles (Bergepanzer 2) and two driver training tanks.

In a statement, the company said the deal had been financed by the German government in a deal valued in the “upper-two-digit million-euro range.”

It added that the deal also includes training, logistics, spare parts, maintenance and other support services.

Tue, Nov 14 20239:07 AM EST

Continued and stronger support for Ukraine is crucial, NATO Secretary General says

Continued and amplified support for Ukraine is crucial as fighting in the country continues, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

“The situation on the battlefield is difficult. And that just makes it even more important that we sustain and step up our support for Ukraine because we cannot allow President Putin to win,” Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a meeting with EU defense ministers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg also said that Ukraine needed to “prevail as a sovereign independent nation in Europe,” and that supporting the country was in the interests of Western allies.

Tue, Nov 14 20236:50 AM EST

Putin approves new media restrictions ahead of elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Omsk Region Acting Governor Vitaly Khotsenko at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 28, 2023.

Mikhail Klimentyev | Kremlin | Sputnik | via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved changes to legislation that placed new restrictions on media coverage ahead of next March’s presidential elections, local Russian media reported on Tuesday.

Under the adjusted law, only reporters employed by registered media outlets will be permitted to cover election commission meetings, possibly blocking freelancers and independent journalists from reporting the events.

The changes also block any coverage of the commission’s actions on military bases or in areas under martial law without the prior permission of regional and military authorities.

Tue, Nov 14 20238:42 AM EST

Putin pardons convicted killer fighting in Ukraine

The four suspects in the murder case of Russian investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, from left, Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, Pavel Ryaguzov, Ibragim Makhmudov and Dzhabrail Makhmudov sit inside the defendants’ cage at a Moscow court on February 18, 2009. The jury in the trial of the 2006 murder of Politkovskaya will retire on February 19 to consider a verdict against the accused, the judge said. AFP PHOTO / ALEXEY SAZONOV (Photo by Alexey SAZONOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXEY SAZONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexey Sazonov | Afp | Getty Images

Russian former detective Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, who was convicted for his role in the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, was pardoned after fighting in Ukraine, RBC news reported Tuesday.

“Under the first contract, Khadzhikurbanov participated in the SVO as a prisoner, then he was pardoned and now participates in the SVO as a civilian soldier, having entered into a contract with the Ministry of Defense,” Khadzhikurbanov’s lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik said.

SVO is another term for Russia’s so-called “special military operation” — the euphemistic phrase it uses to refer to its invasion of Ukraine.

Best known for her coverage of abuses in Russia’s war in Chechnya, Politkovskaya was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment in 2006.

