Russia raised rates 15% more than expected

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The Bank of Russia raised interest rates by 200 basis points more than expected to 15% on Friday for the fourth meeting in the running in response to the weak ruble, stubborn inflation and budget spending, boosting borrowing. The cost increased.

The central bank has raised rates by 750 basis points since July, including an unscheduled emergency increase in August as the ruble fell more than 100 against the dollar and the Kremlin called for tighter monetary policy.

“Current inflationary pressures have increased to levels above the Bank of Russia’s expectations,” it said in a statement, pointing to domestic demand slowing the provision of goods and services and higher credit growth.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina also said the budget was a key factor in Friday’s decision, as Russia has increased government spending, injected cash into the defense sector to increase military production and to carry out its “special military operation” in Ukraine. The case has been prosecuted.

“The updated medium-term parameters of fiscal policy anticipate a slower-than-expected decline in fiscal stimulus in the coming years,” the bank said.

It also acknowledged for the first time that it may not succeed in returning inflation to its 4% target next year, with year-end inflation forecast for 2024 at 4-4.5%.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 14%. The ruble rose to its highest level in more than six weeks against the dollar following the decision.

Front-Loaded Tightening

The central bank’s tightening cycle began this summer as inflationary pressures from a tight labor market, strong consumer demand and a budget deficit were compounded by a falling ruble.

Russia gradually reversed an emergency increase to 20% in February 2022 after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, triggering widespread Western sanctions. Earlier this year it cut rates by up to 7.5%.

The central bank said inflation will range between 7.0-7.5% in 2023. It had previously estimated year-end inflation at 6.0-7.0%. As of October 16, annual inflation was running at 6.38%.

The bank maintained its hawkish stance, saying tight monetary conditions would be maintained for the long term, but withdrew guidance that it would study the need for further increases. Nabiullina described the signal as neutral.

But the bank set its 2023 key rate range at 15-15.2%, suggesting rates could rise further and Nabiullina said it may be needed. This rate is seen at 12.5-14.5% in 2024.

“At recent meetings, we have raised the key rate through concrete steps and we would be ready to do so again if we do not see signs of a lasting slowdown in inflation and a decline in inflation expectations,” Nabiullina said.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15.

“Today’s interest rate hike appears to have extended the cycle of tightening in response to fiscal announcements earlier this month,” said Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

