November 28, 2023
Russian authorities have added a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to the wanted list.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone is wanted on criminal charges in the country, according to the Russian Interior Ministry database, which does not provide further details of the case against him.

Russian state agency Tass and independent news outlet MediaZona first reported that the tech giant’s communications director had been included in the list on Sunday.

The move comes just weeks after Russian authorities classified Meta as a “terrorist and extremist” organization, opening the way for possible criminal proceedings against Russian residents who use its platforms.

Meta did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

According to MediaZona, an independent news website covering Russia’s protests and prison system, Stone was placed on the wanted list in February 2022, but authorities made no related statement at the time and reported no news on the case until this week. The media did not report.

In March this year, the Federal Investigative Committee of Russia launched a criminal investigation into Meta.

It alleged that the company’s actions amounted to incitement of violence against Russians following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Russians are accessing social media through VPNs

After Russian troops moved into Ukraine, Stone announced a temporary change to Meta’s hate speech policy to allow “forms of political expression that typically violate[its]rules, such as violent Speeches such as ‘Death to the Russian invaders’.

In the same statement, Stone said “credible calls for violence against Russian civilians” would remain banned.

Mediazona claimed on Sunday that an unspecified Russian court had issued an arrest warrant earlier this month for Stone on charges of “promoting terrorism.”

The report did not specify the source of the information, which could not be independently verified.

Western social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Has been given. ,

They are now accessible only through virtual private networks (VPNs).

In April 2022, Russia also formally barred Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg from entering the country.

