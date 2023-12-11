A Ukrainian commander said his country’s military was taking “necessary decisions” to save lives and ammunition.

Ukrainian Ground Forces commander Oleksandr Syrsky said on Sunday that Russia was continuing attacks along the entire border in Ukraine.

“The operational situation in the east remains difficult,” he wrote on Telegram. “The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations along the entire front.”

Sirski said he and other commanders on the eastern border “conducted a thorough analysis of the situation and considered options for further action.”

“We jointly took the necessary decisions and took measures to ensure the stability of our defense, protect the lives of our troops, and rationally use ammunition,” he wrote on Telegram.

On Sunday, Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavsky, who leads Ukrainian forces on the front line between Avdiivka and Zaporizhia, said Moscow’s troops were making fewer attacks in the southeast, although their airstrikes were intensifying.

He claimed that while Ukrainian forces were holding the line at Avdiivka, Russian forces had been continuously attacking the northern city of Donetsk since the beginning of autumn.

The commander’s comments come at a difficult time for Ukraine, whose summer counteroffensive is widely considered a failure.

Winter weather conditions have made it difficult to advance on the battlefield, severely impacting soldiers and civilians.

Russia fired eight ballistic missiles at Kiev early Monday, all of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Officials said one person was injured by shrapnel in the attack and three others suffered severe stress.

Earlier in December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that his country’s forces were “advancing in all directions” in Ukraine.

He said that Kiev’s combat capabilities were “significantly diminished” after their counter-offensive.

Euronews could not verify these claims.

