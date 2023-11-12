Russia comes to Dubai Air Show: here are the planes it's bringing

Summary

Russia’s aviation industry is participating in the Dubai Airshow 2023.

Rostec plans to showcase more than 200 products, including military, dual-use and civil aircraft.

The lineup includes the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A, Kamov Ka-52, Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopters and Mi-171A3, among other aircraft.

Russia has unveiled a range of its planes set to steal the show at this year’s Dubai Airshow. Despite the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and subsequent sanctions imposed by the West, the Dubai Airshow 2023 is one of the few international shows still open to the Russian aviation industry.

Rostec, the key state corporation that oversees Russian aviation, plans to showcase more than 200 products ranging from military and dual-use to civilian aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2023. Organized by Rosoboronexport arms export agency, the Russian pavilion in Dubai will showcase aircraft from various entities including United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters and RusElectronics among other companies under Rostec.

Photo: Arnold Oye Pinto | Shutterstock

Commenting on the partnership, Vladimir Artykov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec State Corporation, said:

“Dubai Airshow is one of the main international exhibitions for Rostec, where we traditionally showcase the achievements of the domestic aviation industry. Participation in the event gives us a valuable opportunity to interact directly with potential partners and customers of the Middle East Get.”

military aircraft in the headlines

This year Russia will place more emphasis on showcasing its defense aviation capabilities. Center stage in the Russian aircraft line-up is Rostec’s domestically produced heavy transport aircraft, the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A(E). According to Rostec, Russia has not presented this class of aircraft internationally since 1994. In the statement, Artyakov said:

“We will be introducing several new products at the event this year, one of which will be truly massive. We are talking about the IL-76MD-90A(E) heavy transport aircraft, which will definitely attract the attention of visitors.

The four-engine Il-76MD-90A, manufactured by United Aircraft Corporation, marks a major modernization of the earlier Il-76MD aircraft, with more than 70% of its systems and components upgraded. The upgrade includes the installation of more powerful Aviadvigatel PS-90A-76 engines. In addition, the manufacturer modernized the chassis of the aircraft, strengthened the wings and equipped it with a glass cockpit.

When it comes to its defense lineup, Russia will showcase its Kamov Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter in a flight demonstration.

Photo: Andrey Kruchenko | Shutterstock

Along with heavy transport and defense aircraft, Russia is set to unveil the Ka-32A11M fire fighting helicopter on the international stage for the first time. The helicopter is equipped with the latest domestic fire extinguishing system and is capable of filling four tonnes of water in less than a minute.

Participants will also be able to get acquainted with Russia’s Mi-171A3 helicopter, which is designed to support the offshore energy industry. Along with the Mi-171A3, Russia will demonstrate an ambulance version of the Ansat light helicopter.

Held biennially, the Dubai Airshow is one of the largest aerospace exhibitions in the world. Russia has been an active participant since 1993. This year, the Dubai Airshow will have 20 national pavilions showcasing more than 180 aircraft. Dubai Airshow 2023 will run from 13 to 17 November.

Source: TASS, Rostec

Source: simpleflying.com