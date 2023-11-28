The Russian President has approved a record budget increase of nearly 30% for military spending in 2024, reaching 36.6 trillion rubles (€376.7 billion).

Vladimir Putin has officially supported a substantial increase in military spending, approving draft budget plans that allocate about 30% of financial expenditures to the armed forces in 2024.

The signed budget for the next three years sees a significant increase in spending, reaching 36.6 trillion rubles (€376.7 billion) in 2024, with an expected deficit of 1.595 trillion rubles (€16.4 billion).

The allocation marks a significant increase in defense investment, with spending on defense and security combined expected to be about 40% of the total budget expenditure next year.

This jump is a nearly 70% increase in defense spending compared to 2023, reflecting Russia’s unwavering commitment to the war in Ukraine.

39% of all federal spending directed to defense in 2024 – estimates

Russia has also set an ambitious 2024 revenue target of 35.1 trillion rubles (€360.7 billion), which outlines the country’s economic strategy.

However, analysts cautioned that optimistic projections may require a potential increase in business taxes to meet revenue targets.

The budget plans, which were previously approved by both houses of parliament—the State Duma and the Federation Council—have been shrouded in secrecy, with part of the allocations concealed to prevent scrutiny of military plans and operations in Ukraine.

Independent journalists Farida Rustamova and Maksim Tovkaylo estimate that about 39% of all federal spending in 2024 will be directed toward defense and law enforcement.

Big budget as war continues

The passage of the budget comes against the backdrop of Russia’s prolonged military campaign in Ukraine, after which Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, stressed that the budget would be specifically aimed at funding the military and international sanctions imposed since then. Was prepared to combat the consequences. Russia deploying troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

As Russia directs a significant portion of its budget toward military initiatives, some anticipate potential challenges in the long term.

Record-low unemployment, higher wages and targeted social spending are seen as strategies to mitigate domestic impacts. However, questions remain about the sustainability of this economic pivot.

This budget approval underlines Russia’s strong commitment to its military activities, even as the international community closely follows developments in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

