The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested on espionage charges in March and will be detained until January 30.

A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the custody of Wall Street Journal reporter Ivan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, until January 30.

The hearing took place behind closed doors because officials say details of the criminal case against the American journalist are classified. No date for his trial has been set yet.

Gershkovich, 32, was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometers east of Moscow. He has since been held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is used by the Russian security services (FSB) to hold prisoners in near-solitary confinement.

Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged that the reporter, “acting on instructions from the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

Russian officials have not detailed any evidence to support the spying allegations.

Gershkovich, dressed in a black-and-white checkered shirt and a dark hooded jacket, listened to the court’s decision calmly from a metal cage reserved for the accused, according to a video released by the court.

Gershkovich and the Wall Street Journal have denied the allegations, and the US government has declared him wrongfully detained.

The United States Embassy in Moscow, whose diplomats attended the hearing, said it was “deeply concerned” by the court’s decision.

“We reiterate our call for his immediate release,” the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

“Ivan has been unjustly imprisoned for nearly 250 days, and every day is a day too long,” the Wall Street Journal said in a statement.

It added, “The charges against him are completely false and his continued imprisonment is a brazen and revolting attack on the free press.”

An extension of his detention was almost certain, as Russian justice rarely releases people imprisoned while awaiting trial on such serious charges, which carry a 20-year prison sentence.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to be accused of espionage in Russia since 1986, when US News and World Report’s Moscow correspondent Nicholas Daniloff was arrested by the KGB. He is being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions.

Analysts say Moscow could use the jailed Americans as a bargaining chip after tensions escalated when Russia sent troops to Ukraine. At least two American citizens arrested in Russia in recent years, including WNBA star Brittney Griner, have been exchanged for Russians jailed in the US.

The latest arrest is that of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva of American media Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). He was arrested in Russia on 18 October on charges of violations related to “foreign agent” status.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it will consider exchanging Gershkovich only after the verdict in his trial. Espionage trials in Russia could last more than a year.

