Ruqayat Alabi… Symbol of Inspiration in Entrepreneurship, Career Coaching

In the ever-evolving field of entrepreneurship and career coaching, a buzzing name is ruqayat alabi, affectionately known as ‘Rookie’. He is not only a serial entrepreneur but also a reputed banking and technology professional. In this interview, she shares her inspiring transition from the banking sector to becoming a guide for immigrants looking to find their way into the job market.

versatile ruqayat alabi

Meet Ruqayat, Founder and CEO of RKY Group of Companies, which includes RKY Careers, RKY Digital Solutions and RKY Consulting Services Limited. Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, she is a senior finance analyst at a prestigious London bank and plays a lover. Mother of two children. Ruqayat is a symbol of life balance and success.

Confluence of finance, technology

Before venturing into career coaching and entrepreneurship, Ruqayat had a successful career as a finance professional. He spent over eight years making his mark at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc in Nigeria, gaining valuable insights and skills that would later prove invaluable in his entrepreneurial journey. Her financial understanding and passion for technology set the stage for her transition into the vibrant world of career coaching.

An educational journey of excellence

Ruqayat’s academic achievements mirror his professional success. He received a B.Sc. in Accounting from Crawford University and holds the title of Associate Chartered Accountant. His thirst for knowledge led him to pursue an M.Sc. in Financial Technology at the University of Stirling in the UK. Inspired to do.

A passion that ignited RKY’s career

Ruqayat’s journey into career coaching and entrepreneurship was inspired by a deep passion to support immigrants in the global job market. His brainchild, RKY Careers, is more than just a company – it is a beacon of hope for countless individuals looking for employment opportunities.

RKY Careers has extended its influence across borders, reaching immigrants in the UK, US, Canada and beyond. Ruqayat’s unwavering dedication stems from the transformative impacts she witnesses every day, as lives are changed and possibilities become reality through the services and training provided.

Overcome challenges with resilience

There are challenges in any journey. The Ruqayat route is no exception, a key challenge is to ensure that immigrants do not settle for less in their job search. She tackles this challenge by providing the necessary support, training and services through RKY Careers, driven by her unwavering determination to bring about change.

Notable Achievements, Milestones

A series of impressive achievements and milestones mark Ruqayat’s career. What particularly stands out is his recognition as Ed-Tech CEO of the Year – an accolade that speaks volumes about the impact he and his team are making in the lives and careers of immigrants around the world. Tells. With over 500 success stories and the positive influence of countless professionals, she is a true game-changer.

Exciting ventures on the horizon

Looking ahead, Ruqayat and his team at RKY Careers are embarking on an exciting expansion journey, bringing their renowned career support services and training to North America, specifically Canada and the United States. The move promises to extend their transformative impact even further.

Empowering Career Support Services

Comprehensive career support services are at the heart of RKY Careers’ offerings. Whether you are an international student aiming to secure your first job in the UK or an experienced professional looking for a career change, RKY Careers offers tailored services to meet your specific needs. Their offerings include CV optimisation, interview coaching, personalized career planning and development strategies.

Transformational Training Bootcamp

RKY goes beyond traditional services by offering career-transformative training bootcamps. These bootcamps equip individuals with in-demand skills and certifications that open doors to lucrative career opportunities. From Project Management to Business Analysis, Scrum Master, Product Owner, Data Analysis, and more, these bootcamps serve as a launchpad for success.

Mastering Personal Branding

Personal branding is important in today’s competitive job market, and RKY Careers excels in this area. Ruqayat and his team specialize in helping individuals create an engaging personal brand that makes them stand out to potential employers. They understand the nuances of building a powerful online presence that attracts opportunities.

Guidance for career change

Changing careers can be difficult, but RKY Careers makes the process simple. Their career transition expertise empowers individuals to seamlessly move into new roles and industries, whether they are making a technical career change or moving into a different field.

success stories

The success stories emerging from RKY Careers testify to their effectiveness. With over 500 success stories in 2022 alone, the impact is undeniable. These stories represent individuals with transformed lives, career clarity, promotions, and gaining skills to excel in their chosen fields. His expertise has earned him numerous awards and invitations to speak at prestigious tech summits, career webinars and universities across the UK. His insights are sought by those who want to open doors to career success.

Source: guardian.ng