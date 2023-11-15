Rupert Murdoch calls son Lachlan a ‘principled leader’ as he takes charge of News Corp, Fox

Rupert Murdoch called his son Lachlan a “principled leader” ready to handle the changing media landscape as the 52-year-old executive and dealmaker took over at News Corp and Fox on Wednesday.

Rupert Murdoch, 92, moved into the new role of honorary chairman at News Corp and Fox, confirming a transition plan unveiled in September.

Meanwhile, Lachlan Murdoch officially became sole chairman of News Corp and acting chairman and chief executive of Fox.

“Lachlan is a principled leader and believes in the social purpose of journalism. I look forward to continuing to play an active role in the company,” Rupert Murdoch said during the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

Murdoch said, “There is no doubt that we should all be concerned about the suppression of debate by intolerant elites who regard differing opinions as anathema.”

“I’ve definitely had a lucky life. We are fortunate to live in a country where dreams are still not subject to regulation. There are so many inspiring stories around us of people who have done so much for social good from humble beginnings,” he added.

Rupert Murdoch, who stepped into the role of honorary chairman of Fox and News Corp, paid tribute to his son Lachlan in his new position. Reuters Rupert Murdoch called his son a “principled leader and believer in the social purpose of journalism.” Ben Hader/Fox © 2023 Fox Media LLC

Murdoch cited his father Sir Keith Murdoch, a journalist who started the family’s media empire in Australia.

“Like my father, I believe that humanity has a ‘higher destiny’, and Lachlan certainly shares that belief. That sense of destiny is not just a blessing but a responsibility,” he said.

The new roles were first announced by the companies in late September.

Lachlan’s new roles were announced in late September.ZUMAPRESS.com

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson thanked Murdoch for his leadership and vision in leading the company forward and its journalistic achievements.

“Thank you, Rupert. And on behalf of all News Corp employees, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation for all you have achieved, for News Corp, for journalism and for the societies in which we work. As you indicated, the journey is far from over and there is much more productive work ahead,” Thomson said before turning to the new president.

“And I welcome Lachlan to our Chairman, who is a leader of genuine principle whose commitment to the interests of the company and to social improvement is abundantly clear to all who have the privilege of working with him,” he concluded.

Lachlan Murdoch officially took the reins as sole chairman of News Corp and acting chairman and chief executive of Fox. Ben Hader/Fox © 2023 Fox Media LLC Murdoch said he expects to continue an active role in the company.

Last month, News Corp said first-quarter revenue rose 1% to $2.5 billion due to growth in its book publishing and Dow Jones segments. Net income totaled $58 million, or 5 cents, while earnings were $66 million, or 7 cents a share.

At the meeting, Thomson described how the revenue base “has fundamentally changed and expanded dramatically over the last 10 years.”

He highlighted how the business was more dependent on print advertising in its print publications such as The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal, and how the business now has a more diverse revenue pool.

“Ten years ago, print-related advertising was 39% of the company’s total revenue and that figure is now down to 5% as we have seen huge growth in high-margin recurring digital subscription revenues,” he said.

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson thanked Rupert Murdoch and welcomed Lachlan as chairman while speaking about the company’s results. AFP via Getty Images Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch at the American Australian Association’s 75th anniversary dinner on Tuesday. Ben Hader/Fox © 2023 Fox Media LLC

During the year, the CEO said: “Dow Jones recorded its highest profitability since we acquired the company – helped by impressive results in the professional information business. In fact, Dow Jones has doubled its profitability over the past four years and, for the first time, has been the largest contributor to News Corp’s profits.

Meanwhile, The New York Post “recorded strong profits for the second year in a row, after decades of losses,” he said, “a significant improvement in the paper’s fortunes along with growing influence in New York, Washington and far beyond.” “

Elsewhere, Fox Corp beat Wall Street expectations when it reported first-quarter earnings of $415 million on revenue of $3.21 billion in November, with CEO Lachlan Murdoch attributing the results to an “active news cycle and strong sports programming.” Ordained.

