Rupee's bullish trend appears to be stalled, likely to weigh on weak Asia FX

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Indian rupee is likely to open lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in other Asian currencies and a halt in bullish momentum.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate that the rupee will open around 83.12-83.14 against the US dollar compared to its previous close of 83.06.

The rupee hit a three-month high of 82.9050 on Monday, but could not sustain it and closed slightly lower.

“The rupee’s intraday turnaround and ending the day lower tells me that the momentum built from Friday’s move has ended,” said an FX trader at a bank.

“I think there is quite a possibility of a move back to the area of ​​83.30-83.35.”

Asian currencies were mostly weak on Tuesday after more Federal Reserve officials pushed for a rate cut.

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee said the Fed is not pre-committing to cutting interest rates any time soon, and the surge in market expectations that it will do so is contrary to the way the U.S. central bank operates.

Fed Cleveland Chair Loretta Mester said financial markets are “a little ahead” of the central bank in terms of when to expect to cut interest rates, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The four policymakers are now trying to manage rate cut expectations as markets brace for aggressive rate cuts next year following a dovish Fed policy outcome.

“Before the volume runs out for Christmas, the last few days of market action should revolve around a “tug of war” between Fed officials trying to calm speculation and investors who instead bought last week’s dot. “The plot has seen validation of dovish bets and projections,” ING Bank said in a note.

The Bank of Japan’s policy decision on Tuesday will be a key event for Asian currencies.

key indicators:

** One month non-deliverable rupee at 83.20; Onshore one month forward premium at 8.50 paise

** Dollar index up slightly at 102.50

** Brent crude futures rose 0.2% at $ 78.1 a barrel.

** Ten-year US note yield 3.94%

** Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth a net $1,230.7 million on December 15, according to NSDL data.

** Foreign investors bought a net $311.6 million worth of Indian bonds on December 15, NSDL data showed.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Varun HK)

