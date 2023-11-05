Runway's new AI video generator: a huge leap in realism

New York-based AI video startup Runway Issued Today its flagship text-to-video generator Gen-2 gets a major upgrade. The improvements in video fidelity and consistency have led many in the AI ​​​​creative community to call this release a huge leap forward for AI filmmaking.

The Gen-2 model was first released in March 2023, allowing users to type a text prompt to create a 4-second video clip. Previous versions required uploading an existing video. In August, the runway increased the maximum length to 18 seconds.

The latest upgrade focuses on increasing the accuracy and sharpness of AI-generated videos. According to users, the resolution has increased from 1792×1024 to 2816×1536. This enables the creation of intricate details and smooth motion in simulated footage.

Runway has also improved its “Director Mode” feature, introduced in September.

This allows controlling camera movements such as panning and zooming to mimic cinematic techniques. Simulated camera movements are now more lifelike and can be applied to specific objects or characters within a scene.

Creative professionals have been stunned by the hyper-realistic results. Generative AI user TomLikesRobots called “Game-changing” upgrades to social media. Early examples show AI human models with facial expressions, detailed clothing and environments, and natural motion.

While each clip is limited to 18 seconds, artists have already edited the sequences together to create narrative music videos and short films.

This is known as “AI filmmaking” – using AI tools for production.

Runway’s founder, Cristóbal Valenzuela, announced in an enthusiastic social media Post That “creative software is dead.” He explained that, unlike traditional software, AI generators create content independently rather than simply executing human instructions. The user takes on the role of a creative director rather than manually manipulating pixels.

The launch coincides with a heated debate in Hollywood about AI-generated content threatening actors’ careers. Although not intended to be clones, virtual human models of runways demonstrate increased realism. This release will undoubtedly accelerate the discussion about the emerging role of AI in film and media production.

For now, the AI ​​community appears united in its praise of this technology milestone. As one user put it, this is a “pivotal moment in generative AI”. Only time will tell how society adopts these fast-advancing creative AI systems that are likely to fundamentally change the way films are made.

