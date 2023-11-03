Runway's Gen-2 Update Is Blowing People's Minds With Incredible AI Videos

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

Runway, the well-funded New York City-based generative AI video startup, today updated its signature text/image/video-to-video model Gen-2, and many of its users are collectively upset that that is so nice. Many AI filmmakers have called it “the game is changingand some oneThe defining moment in generative AI.,

In particular, Gen-2 features “major improvements in both the fidelity and stability of video results,” according to Runway’s official account. Social Network,

“This is an important step,” Posted by Jamie Umpherson, creative head of Runway, at X. “For loyalty. for consistency. There’s a story to tell for anyone, anywhere.”

Originally unveiled in March 2023, Gen-2 improved Runway’s Gen-1 model, allowing users to type text prompts to create new four-second long videos from scratch through its proprietary AI Foundation model. Or allowed to upload images that can be uploaded by Gen-2. Add speed to it. Gen-1 requires that you upload an existing video clip.

In August the company added an option Expand AI Generated Videos in Gen-2 With new speed up to 18 seconds.

In September, Runway updated Gen-2 with new features, collectively called “Director Mode”, allowing users to choose the direction and intensity/speed of “camera” movement in their Runway AI-generated videos. Can.

Of course, there are no real cameras filming these videos – instead these activities are simulated to represent what it would be like to hold a real camera and film a scene, but all content was created by Gen-2 models of the runway. Has been. For example, users can quickly zoom in or zoom out on an object, or pan left or right around a subject in their video, or even zoom in on a person in a web application or iOS app. You can selectively add motion to a face or vehicle.

Today, the company’s new update adds even smoother, sharper, higher-definition, and more realistic motion to fully AI-generated subjects or static image subjects. According to an AI artist, @TomLikesRobots On the X, the resolution of Gen-2 generated video from still images has been upgraded from 1792×1024 to 2816×1536.

MidJourney says that by uploading AI-generated still imagery created by another source, AI creatives and filmmakers are able to create entire AI productions, even if small, from scratch. But by stitching together short, 18-second long clips, AI filmmakers have already created some fascinating longer works, including music video screenings in theaters.

Check out some new videos produced with the Gen-2 update and posted on X below:

The future of AI filmmaking is here. RunwayML’s Gen-2 Update Unlocked Near Full HD Videos. Watch as multiple images become high-quality scenes: pic.twitter.com/Zxvkgkg3oJ – Brian Marley (@_bryanmarley) 2 November 2023

Well, I have to admit I’m impressed with the latest @runwayml Updates. Although it’s still called GEN-2, I think they could totally call it GEN-3! Is the amount of quality improvement absurd? pic.twitter.com/wXVySwSTGj – Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javiopen) 2 November 2023

The GEN-2 update of Runway is amazing! , Just ran two quick text prompts on my phone to test “A Lion/Black Panther in the Jungle” and the output quality and control was phenomenal. Check it out below, so excited to put it through its paces and share more soon! pic.twitter.com/3vSKv3bDk6 – Ammar Reshi (@ammaar) 2 November 2023

, in pink ibiza @runwayml Runway has just released a major update for GEN-2. Personally, I would call it game-changing. Massive improvements, less artifacts, endless new possibilities. Can’t wait to see what people do with it! Music: Øfdream – Theme pic.twitter.com/X0B2N7pzOA – Nicolas Neubert (@iamneubert) 2 November 2023

, comprehensive update@runwayml Something magical has been launched. I feel like this is a watershed moment in generative AI. I didn’t see any announcement about it, just a huge, but silent update from the runway. Quality increased too much? Take a look for yourself below? pic.twitter.com/Zey9qYZZmp – Max (@maxescu) 2 November 2023

‘Creative software is dead’

Runway founder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela, known as a charismatic and thoughtful evangelist of AI and an early follower of the technology dating back to Google’s DeepDream model days in 2015, is quite excited about his company’s new update.

Taking X, he wrote that “Technology is a tool that allows us to tell stories and create worlds beyond our imagination.”

He later posted a series of messages on X, beginning with the proclamation that “Creative software is dead.” In his follow-up messages, undeniably a bold proclamation, Valenzuela explained that while previous software allowed human users to create manually by “pushing pixels” with tools, AI-powered apps and Gen of the Runway – Models like 2 now perform manual tasks instead, and the user simply directs the machines at a higher level with natural language or by adjusting parameters. The tools now do more of the work themselves, as they are able to understand and manipulate the underlying media in a way that previous software was not.

Fields that if combined correctly can bring a great idea to life. In 1.0, you were moving pixels, drawing squares on the screen, rotating tracks in the timeline, and recreating how light bounces off surfaces to predict beam reflection. – Cristobal Valenzuela (@c_valenzuelab) 2 November 2023

In Creative Software 2.0, machines push pixels. Machines pull. We direct. We build with machines that can make anything. Barriers come from a lack of imagination, not from a lack of specific knowledge. The most successful creators will be the most imaginative. – Cristobal Valenzuela (@c_valenzuelab) 2 November 2023

A generation of software is over. It is the end of an era but the beginning of an even more exciting era. – Cristobal Valenzuela (@c_valenzuelab) 2 November 2023

Clearly, Valenzuela and many of Runway’s fellow employees and users are inspired by the Gen-2 update. It remains to be seen how far their technology will go, but there are early signs that AI filmmaking is emerging as a major creative force for this century, perhaps not dissimilar to the way it was in the 1920s. Original physical film production began in the 1970s, becoming mass entertainment.

The fact that this update comes at the same time as the major Hollywood actors union is on strike and tense negotiations are underway with studios over AI could be used to create digital twins of actors or potentially replace them entirely. has been – as Gen-2 can do, at least for short films – an incredible irony in itself.

