November 3, 2023
Runway's Gen-2 Update Is Blowing People's Minds With Incredible AI Videos


Runway, the well-funded New York City-based generative AI video startup, today updated its signature text/image/video-to-video model Gen-2, and many of its users are collectively upset that that is so nice. Many AI filmmakers have called it “the game is changingand some oneThe defining moment in generative AI.,

In particular, Gen-2 features “major improvements in both the fidelity and stability of video results,” according to Runway’s official account. Social Network,

“This is an important step,” Posted by Jamie Umpherson, creative head of Runway, at X. “For loyalty. for consistency. There’s a story to tell for anyone, anywhere.”

How the new Gen-2 update works

Originally unveiled in March 2023, Gen-2 improved Runway’s Gen-1 model, allowing users to type text prompts to create new four-second long videos from scratch through its proprietary AI Foundation model. Or allowed to upload images that can be uploaded by Gen-2. Add speed to it. Gen-1 requires that you upload an existing video clip.

In August the company added an option Expand AI Generated Videos in Gen-2 With new speed up to 18 seconds.

In September, Runway updated Gen-2 with new features, collectively called “Director Mode”, allowing users to choose the direction and intensity/speed of “camera” movement in their Runway AI-generated videos. Can.

Of course, there are no real cameras filming these videos – instead these activities are simulated to represent what it would be like to hold a real camera and film a scene, but all content was created by Gen-2 models of the runway. Has been. For example, users can quickly zoom in or zoom out on an object, or pan left or right around a subject in their video, or even zoom in on a person in a web application or iOS app. You can selectively add motion to a face or vehicle.

Today, the company’s new update adds even smoother, sharper, higher-definition, and more realistic motion to fully AI-generated subjects or static image subjects. According to an AI artist, @TomLikesRobots On the X, the resolution of Gen-2 generated video from still images has been upgraded from 1792×1024 to 2816×1536.

MidJourney says that by uploading AI-generated still imagery created by another source, AI creatives and filmmakers are able to create entire AI productions, even if small, from scratch. But by stitching together short, 18-second long clips, AI filmmakers have already created some fascinating longer works, including music video screenings in theaters.

Check out some new videos produced with the Gen-2 update and posted on X below:

‘Creative software is dead’

Runway founder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela, known as a charismatic and thoughtful evangelist of AI and an early follower of the technology dating back to Google’s DeepDream model days in 2015, is quite excited about his company’s new update.

Taking X, he wrote that “Technology is a tool that allows us to tell stories and create worlds beyond our imagination.”

He later posted a series of messages on X, beginning with the proclamation that “Creative software is dead.” In his follow-up messages, undeniably a bold proclamation, Valenzuela explained that while previous software allowed human users to create manually by “pushing pixels” with tools, AI-powered apps and Gen of the Runway – Models like 2 now perform manual tasks instead, and the user simply directs the machines at a higher level with natural language or by adjusting parameters. The tools now do more of the work themselves, as they are able to understand and manipulate the underlying media in a way that previous software was not.

Clearly, Valenzuela and many of Runway’s fellow employees and users are inspired by the Gen-2 update. It remains to be seen how far their technology will go, but there are early signs that AI filmmaking is emerging as a major creative force for this century, perhaps not dissimilar to the way it was in the 1920s. Original physical film production began in the 1970s, becoming mass entertainment.

The fact that this update comes at the same time as the major Hollywood actors union is on strike and tense negotiations are underway with studios over AI could be used to create digital twins of actors or potentially replace them entirely. has been – as Gen-2 can do, at least for short films – an incredible irony in itself.

