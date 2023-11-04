Rune Solid 100% Rally Hits Barrier: Thorchain Price Nears Key Resistance

Thorchain’s price has increased by more than 100% since the last week of October, reaching levels not seen since May 2022. This is a surprising increase in price. But caution is advised as RUNE, an altcoin, seems overbought, possibly indicating a 20% decline in the near future.

At the time of writing, RUNE was trading at $3.42, having climbed more than 15% in the past 24 hours, and recorded an impressive 37% rally over the past seven days, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Rune: Ability to reverse recessionary trajectory

If RUNE closes above the psychological $3.500 mark, it may negate the current bearish trend and change the bearish attitude. The significance of RUNE closing above the crucial $3.500 mark lies in its ability to reverse the current bearish trend and trigger a change in market sentiment.

Achieving this milestone could signal a pause in the current downtrend, potentially inspiring a more positive outlook among investors and traders.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Thorchain went through a notable phase of consolidation, a period marked by relatively stable prices and limited volatility. Following this consolidation, the market saw a substantial surge, causing Thorchain’s price to surge by more than 40%.

However, after this surge, the price has demonstrated continued stability, staying within a relatively similar range. This stability has coincided with a broader decline in market dynamics, where markets as a whole have seen volatility and a decrease in overall activity.

Despite previous surges, Thorchain’s price has maintained consistent levels, indicating a degree of resilience amid current market trends.

RUNE market cap currently stands at $1.16 billion on weekend charts: Tradingview.com

The long-term liquidation value of the RUNE token exceeds $70 million, indicating a significant reserve or potential value inherent in the existence of the token. However, a cautionary note emerges from the chart analysis, indicating a major positive divergence highlighted in green.

3. $rune Liquidation Level Analysis: – Over $70 million in futures liquidation. Green Delta, means confluence of small. – Over 1 million in liquidation profile between 2.75$ and 2.65$ (support) – PA and MS are in recession. At the current price there is more liquidity below than above. pic.twitter.com/48j9hI5h35 – CryptoSoulz (@SoulzBTC) 2 November 2023

This divergence could indicate an imminent decrease in price in the near future, which could indicate a possible change or correction in the market valuation of the token. This may prompt investors to be cautious and consider potential fluctuations in the value of the token in their future investment decisions.

The price of RUNE attracted a lot of attention after a huge market surge, as the cryptocurrency’s portfolio increased by more than 40% during that period.

Signs of market correction for RUNE?

Analyzing technical indicators, ThorChain revealed an RSI figure of 72.24, which usually indicates overbought conditions when it is above 70. This situation indicates the possibility of profit taking or a slight decline in the coming days.

Despite indicating a strong bullish sentiment with the RSI above 50, ThorChain may be entering overbought territory, potentially requiring cautious observation for signs of a market correction or adjustment.

Source: Sentiment

Meanwhile, according to research from Santiment, the social dominance of the RUNE cryptocurrency has declined, meaning presence and interaction on social media has decreased. When conversations do occur, they usually focus on the altcoin’s notable growth, which may signal investors fear an upcoming decline.

In line with this reality, open interest is increasing, which is the sum of all long and short positions in the market. After such a rapid increase of 120%, short sellers for RUNE should outnumber long sellers among traders.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Frank Cone/Pexels

source: www.newsbtc.com