Runaway Space Station Tomato Rediscovered After 8 Months on Memes

This is a small red tomato grown on the International Space Station. NASA

There is no need to send Sherlock Holmes to class. A lost space tomato has been found.

This is the strange story of a tiny tomato grown during an experiment on the International Space Station. The tomato was in the possession of NASA’s Frank Rubio, who returned to Earth in September after spending more than a year in space and setting the record for the longest solo space flight by an American astronaut.

Rubio lost Red Robin tomatoes in the ISS forests after harvesting them from the Veg-05 experiment in March 2023. This is the danger of living in a place where everything floats and you need storage containers and hook-and-loop fasteners to keep items in place.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio worked on plant growing experiments during his time aboard the ISS. Koichi Wakata/Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

NASA describes tomatoes as “flowering vegetables.” Not all vegetables grown on the ISS are meant to be eaten. there are many sent back to earth For scientific analysis. It seems that some other members of the crew teasingly accused Rubio of eating the missing tomatoes.

Rubio was asked this question during a space call from Earth in September whether he had eaten a tomato or not. He refused to eat it. “It just confuses me. “I spent many hours looking for that thing,” Rubio said. “I’m sure the dried tomato will show up at some point and vindicate me.”

Rubio may plead innocent. NASA astronaut Jasmine Moghbeli addressed the missing-‘matter caper during a space station livestream this week to commemorate 25 years of ISS operations. “We can acquit him. We got tomatoes,” Moghbeli said, laughing. The astronauts did not elaborate on the tomato’s condition. After eight months of hiding, this has probably become a lot to chew on.

Rubio worked on the Tomato Grower Veg-05 Space Vegetation Study during his extended stay on the ISS. It’s part of NASA’s bigger plans for vegetables in space. “The main objective of the Botany probe is to create a sustained fresh food production system to sustain astronauts traveling far from low-Earth orbit and reduce reliance on cargo missions,” NASA said in an ISS update in early 2023. “

Fresh vegetables are a major treat for astronauts, but growing plants in space is challenging. The Veg-05 experiment encountered problems early on when the germinated seeds encountered an unexpected drop in humidity at a critical moment in their growth cycle. This stressed the plants and the experiment produced only a dozen ripe tomatoes. “Astronauts were not able to taste the tomatoes due to low sample size and additional concerns about potential fungal contamination,” NASA said in a status update in April after harvest. It’s also okay that Rubio didn’t actually eat tomatoes.

The experiment still gave researchers a lot of data to work with. “We can learn about what happens when plants actually lack water. And this is a very common thing in space flight,” said principal investigator Gioia Massa.

The errant tomato isn’t the first ISS item to set out on a solo adventure. In November, one of the astronauts’ tool bags during a spacewalk was lost outside the station. Unlike the tomato, the tool bag will never be recovered. This shows that despite high-tech systems and highly trained mission specialists, it is still possible for things to get lost in space.

Perhaps this will lead to a new snack: dried tomatoes on the spot.