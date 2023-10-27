Rumors say Waukesha North High School is closing. The Waukesha School District denies this.

Waukesha North High School is not closing, despite rumors circulating in the community to that effect.

“We do not know who started the rumors or why… North is not closing, and there has been no additional conversation surrounding it,” Waukesha School District communications specialist Mary Jo King said in an email.

Rumors have already been circulating since June, when the school board’s Finance and Facilities Committee met to discuss the district’s middle and high school enrollment, among other issues.

Superintendent says efforts to investigate size of district’s footprint led to rumors

Waukesha Schools Superintendent Jim Seibert said at the committee meeting that he suspects the rumors started because the district has and continues to look at the size of its footprint.

“We have taken steps as a board and administration to address that footprint by merging Whittier and Hadfield (elementary schools), selling two buildings to Carroll (University) to ensure that we have the number of students That matches the number of facilities we serve. Look at it from an efficiency and opportunity perspective,” Seibert said at the meeting.

Referring to the school board’s March 2022 decision to close Sebert Whittier Elementary School and merge it with Hadfield Elementary, as well as the district’s September 2022 decision to sell the Lindholm Administration Building and the Randall STEM Elementary School building to Carroll University Was doing.

The district keeps a close eye on enrollment and facility needs.

Seibert also said at that meeting that there has been no discussion at the board level about closing Waukesha North.

“I know it’s a rumor that’s been out there. … We don’t have the ability to administratively recommend that to you or have the board consider that at this time at the high school level. We don’t do that.” There are a number of seats available to be had,” Seibert said.

“I just wanted to clarify that that discussion has not occurred at the board level, and we do not have the ability to recommend that decision to you at this time,” Seibert said.

Seibert said at the time that the district’s next steps would be to conduct an open enrollment survey, update the district’s facility capacity study and consider updating its applicable population study.

High school enrollment has declined districtwide.

The district’s total high school enrollment declined from 3,629 in the 2017–18 school year to 3,394 in the 2022–23 school year. According to a presentation given by Seibert at the June Finance and Facilities Committee meeting, total high school enrollment is projected to continue to decline through 2030.

Two of the district’s three high schools, Waukesha North and Waukesha South, saw declines. Waukesha North declined from 1,172 students in 2017–18 to 1,015 students in 2022–23. Waukesha South declined from 937 students in 2017–18 to 890 students in 2022–23.

Waukesha West saw a slight increase, from 1,175 in 2017–18 to 1,195 in 2022–23.

Why has enrollment increased in the West?

In response to a school board member’s question, Seibert said more homes have been built in the west area.

Seibert also acknowledged that rumors about North may contribute to West’s growth, as families may apply to send their children to different schools in a district that is not their neighborhood school.

“I think West is attractive to some families, perhaps because of not knowing whether North will be there or not. Part of this rumor has to do with the fact that we need to support more athletic teams, Particularly between the North and the South, which the West is not typically a part of. So there are different factors that lead families to perhaps think differently about the West than the North,” Sebert said. he said.

Enrollment in middle school is also decreasing

Seibert’s presentation also revealed that enrollment is declining at all four district middle schools.

In the 2017–18 school year, total middle school enrollment was 2,637. In the 2022–23 school year, that number had dropped to 2,289. Like high schools, enrollment in middle schools is projected to continue to decline through 2030.

Les Paul Middle School decreased from 710 students in the 2017–18 school year to 580 students in the 2022–23 school year.

Horning Middle School had 738 students in the 2017–18 school year, decreasing to 618 in the 2022–23 school year.

Butler Middle School had 886 students in the 2017–18 school year, decreasing to 808 students in the 2022–23 school year.

STEM-Saratoga had the smallest decline, increasing from 303 students in the 2017–18 school year to 283 students in the 2022–23 school year.

The condition of the high school is not at the level it was at Whittier when it closed.

Seibert said the condition of the high schools is not at the level Whittier and Hadfield elementary schools were when the decision was made to close Whittier. Combined, both primary schools were running at 42% of their capacity, he said.

This is very different from the situation in high schools.

“We have a capacity gap of 944 kids at the high school level,” he said. “We are not in the Whittier/Hadfield discussion, but we have several open seats, and most of them are currently on the (Waukesha) west side.”

