In a recent post on X, former Yuga Labs founder Wiley Aronow addressed ongoing rumors about a possible return to a leadership role within the company.

Aronow, who stepped back from his position in January this year to prioritize his health, has clarified the speculation and provided additional information about the company.

Yug Labs founder addresses leadership speculation

Addressing speculation over his leadership role at Era Labs, Aronow openly acknowledged a number of tweets circulating that expressed his understanding of the curiosity surrounding his involvement.

Hey, so I’ve seen a lot of tweets this week asking/hoping I’ll return to a leadership role at ERA. I understand where that feeling is coming from. A few things on that: There are days when I want to throw myself in the deep end, and there are days, like yesterday, where I… – GordonGonner.eth (Wylie Aronow) (@GordonGonner) 11 December 2023

Aronow emphasized the marathon-like nature of his recovery rather than a quick race, highlighting the seriousness of his health condition. He made it clear that he is not yet ready to resume part-time work, stressing the need to prioritize his health for the long term, especially that of those who depend on him.

Despite his absence, Aronow displayed awareness of his influence in shaping the vision of Era Labs, expressing that he is not unaware of his influence and believes it is obvious to everyone else as well. After a month of evaluating the company’s growth during his absence, he noted both positive and negative changes.

Identifying the key issues hindering the company’s progress, Aronow revealed that he addressed these concerns at the recent board meeting two days ago. He left the meeting with renewed confidence in the current leadership of all ERA brands.

Aronow expressed optimism about the company’s future, particularly highlighting the anticipation of 2024 and the pressure it faces.

In an exciting teaser for the Yug Labs community, Aronow said, “I think they will impress you. Strap in,” hinting at exciting developments on the horizon.

Substantial NFT Spending Spree

In November, Aronow made a substantial investment in the NFT space, spending over $1.5 million on tokens of major collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Doodles, and artworks from artist Beeple. This spending spree started with acquiring a rare CryptoPunk for 600 Ether (equivalent to $1.14 million), and Aronow has since expanded his purchases to surpass the $1.5 million mark.

Diversifying his acquisitions, Aronow has not limited himself to Yuga Labs-related collections, but has also shown interest in famous collections beyond the Yuga Labs universe.

His purchases include NFTs from collections like Doodles, Meebits, Pudgy Penguins, and pieces by renowned digital artist Beeple.

