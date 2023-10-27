Rumor has it that a White House executive order will shake up the AI ​​industry – 3 things to expect

On Monday, President Biden will reportedly announce an executive order addressing a variety of AI-related issues.

Details about the order are yet to be finalized and made public, but according to Washington PostThe White House sent out an invitation to an event next week about the administration’s approach to AI. The order is expected to be based on “voluntary commitments” from leading AI companies to ensure that the technology is built safely, responsibly and transparently.

3 provisions expected from AI executive order

As mentioned, there are rumors that the Biden administration will launch a sweeping plan that will ensure that AI companies are regulated.

Biden delivered remarks on AI in July with the co-founder of OpenAI and the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Here are three mandates we’re expecting to hear from the White House next week:

Advanced AI models would be required to “undergo evaluation” before they can be used by federal employees. Washington Post. According to Politico, AI companies should use cloud computing to track users using vast computing power who could weaponize the technology. In other words, the purchasing power of the US government may shape the development of AI technologies for national security and cybersecurity consumer protection. The guidelines and external safety assessments are expected to be managed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. According to executive order Washington PostIt is expected to “reduce immigration barriers for highly skilled workers” to facilitate the White House’s goals of accelerating U.S. technological development efforts.

Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT created a frenzy in November 2022, a major topic of the generative AI conversation is the duality of fear and hype. Even AI leaders like Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, have expressed concerns about the risks of generative AI. Issues like spreading deepfakes/misinformation, enabling cyber attacks, using people’s data without consent and throwing workers out of jobs due to automation.

But generative AI also promises to improve health and well-being, streamline work across a variety of industries, and gain a global competitive edge. For this reason, the executive order needs to walk a fine line between minimizing the potential harms of AI and promoting a competitive market.

The order was first mentioned in July as part of an announcement by the Biden-Harris administration to secure voluntary commitments from top AI companies to “maintain the highest standards to ensure that innovation continues to benefit Americans.” Does not come at the expense of rights and safety.” This was referenced again in September when the White House announced commitments from eight more companies.

In total, 15 companies have committed to cooperate with the administration, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, Palantir, Adobe, and Nvidia.

Congress is working on bipartisan legislation to regulate AI, but progress is slow compared to the EU’s AI Act, a draft of which was approved by the European Parliament in June. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, is leading an ongoing closed-door “AI Insight Forum” that includes top AI officials, scientists and ethicists.

While promising that AI regulation is a priority, efforts have been criticized for including too many voices from privately held and technology leaders lobbying for their own interests.

In addition to Schumer’s platform, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, and Josh Hawley, R-MO, announced a bipartisan framework or blueprint for creating AI laws, similar to the EU’s AI Act. But the Biden administration’s executive order may be enough pressure on Congress to speed things up.

