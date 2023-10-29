Rumor: Brewers join top 3 giants in Corbyn trade market

The MLB offseason is here for most teams and the trade market is rumored to be saturated with big-name players. Milwaukee Brewers legend Corbin Burns is one of them.

Burns hasn’t had as good a season yet as his 2021 Cy Young campaign, but has since remained one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, posting a 3.16 ERA in 395.2 innings. The Brewers are undergoing a massive identity change following the departures of president/general manager of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell. Trading Burns would signal a new chapter for the franchise.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, MLB general managers believe Corbin Burns, Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians are the top pitching options who will hit the trade market this winter.

Trading Corbin Burns would leave the Brewers vulnerable to starting pitching given Brandon Woodruff’s injury rehab. But with Burns set to hit unrestricted free agency after the 2024 season, Milwaukee will have to come to an agreement on how much to pay him. After hiring agent Scott Boras, it’s extra clear that Burns is (rightly) demanding a big payday for his services.

Are the Brewers a team that will want to spend the money for Burns? Probably not. They are consistently below average in team payroll and the franchise is considering relocation if money is not found to renovate the stadium. This doesn’t seem like a franchise that’s likely to throw huge bucks at Burns, especially considering they let him go into his final arbitration year without an extension.

There will be no shortage of buyers for Burns in the trade market. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs could use a boost to their rotation and seem ready to sign Burns to a big, long-term deal. The San Francisco Giants could look to Burns to boost their rotation.

The trade market for Corbin Burns should be bustling this winter, giving the Brewers an opportunity to add to their farm system and/or remake the team in a new image.

