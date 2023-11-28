Rule of independents! Sigma and Tamron sell more lenses in Japan than Sony and Canon

Interchangeable lenses are on the rise, but the market leader may surprise you.

Recent data collected by BCN Retail provides detailed information about the lens market in Japan, with third-party lens makers Sigma and Tamron beating off competition from native camera brands Canon, Nikon and Sony. Third-party lens manufacturers offer lenses that cover the mounts of top camera brands, usually at lower prices. Lower prices used to mean sacrifices in quality, but with today’s technology, third-party and native lenses are indistinguishable, which often shows up in our best camera lenses guides.

Data collected by BCN shows that third-party manufacturers now account for 30%-40% of all interchangeable lenses sold and, it is only growing. This is probably due to the cameras covering a wider range than the native manufacturers, but also because the lenses themselves have become better.

The top 5 lens manufacturers are:

Sigma: 18.9%

Tamron: 17.8%

Sony: 14.5%

Nikon: 14.2%

Canon: 12.9%

Sigma is at the top of the market and as it continues to evolve its lens lineup and fill the gaps in its mirrorless range, I expect it to grow even further. Sigma’s best-selling lens last month (October 2024) was the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN. C, APS-C lenses are available for Sony E, Leica L and Fujifilm X mounts. Its small form factor, high aperture and new releases for the X mount have undoubtedly contributed to its success. Sigma has more lenses to release for full frame with the highly anticipated Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS|Sports set for release next month.

Sigma’s success at the number one spot is being hotly contested by the other third-party manufacturer on the list, Tamron. Tamron is also pushing the boundaries in lens technology, just last month introducing the ‘world’s first’ Tamron lens for Sony E-mount users, the Tamron 17-50mm f/4 DI III VXD Ultra-Wide along with a standard zoom lens. Has been done Tamron is also updating lens firmware, futureproofing existing lenses, and keeping customers happy, and I’m sure loyal too.

Canon sits at the other end of the collected data. This is interesting because Canon has been very reluctant to allow third party manufacturers to develop lenses for their RF mount, whereas Sony and Nikon both have open third party partnerships. Canon has said it will selectively work with third-party manufacturers on a lens-by-lens basis, most recently the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 Aspherical, so we may see this increase next year. It’s hard to tell whether opening up the RF mount for Sigma and Tamron will help or hinder Canon’s position.

