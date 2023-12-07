MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) – The Russian ruble fell to its lowest in more than a month in early trading on Thursday on relatively low oil prices and a tight supply of foreign currency from exporters and then strengthened later in the day.

President Vladimir Putin and the heads of Russia’s central bank, finance ministry and economy ministry are scheduled to speak at a forum organized by VTB Bank on Thursday.

At 0724 GMT, the ruble was 0.3% firmer against the dollar at 92.53, having earlier touched its weakest since Nov. 3 at 93.56.

It rose 0.5% against the euro to 99.68 and strengthened 0.3% against the yuan to 12.91.

“The ruble continues to depreciate,” said Alexey Antonov of the Alor broker, expecting the ruble to reach 97.5 against the dollar in the coming sessions. At the beginning of last week it has fallen to around $89.

The ruble has now lost support from the month-end tax period, for which Russian exporters usually convert foreign currency into rubles.

Before last week, the currency had enjoyed seven weeks of gains. It has soared to more than $100 since Putin in October introduced the forced conversion of some foreign currency revenues to exporters on the back of higher interest rates and lower capital outflows.

The market will keep a close eye on Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Thursday, who may issue a new signal ahead of the bank’s final rate decision of the year next week.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to raise rates to 16% on December 15.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.6% at $74.71 a barrel, recovering slightly after slipping to a more than five-month low in the previous session.

Russian stock indices were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% at 1,045.9 points. The ruble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 3,071.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Mark Potter)

