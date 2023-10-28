Ruble hits 6-week high after sharper-than-expected rise

A view of the newly designed Russian 1000-ruble banknote during a presentation in Moscow, Russia on October 16, 2023. Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo Get licensing rights

The ruble hits a 6-week high of 92.51 against the dollar

Bank of Russia hikes rates by 200 bps to 15%

The currency is also being supported by increase in foreign exchange sales by exporters.

This material was produced in Russia where law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The ruble rose to its highest against the dollar in more than six weeks on Friday after the Bank of Russia raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 15%, with the currency also supported by exporters. Went. ‘Foreign exchange sales increased.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by 200 basis points, more than the 100 basis point increase forecast by analysts polled in a Reuters poll, for the fourth time running in response to the weaker ruble, stubborn inflation pressures and rising inflation. The cost of borrowing money for meetings has increased. Budget expenditure.

By 1417 GMT, the ruble was 0.4% firmer against the dollar at 93.57, having earlier hit 92.5100, its strongest point since Sept. 12.

It was trading 0.5% higher against the euro at 99.09 and 0.3% higher against the yuan at 12.74.

“Today’s decision … will have a modest positive impact on the ruble in the coming days, as it will reduce consumer and investment demand, including imports, as well as increase attractiveness,” said Mikhail Vasiliev, chief analyst at Sovcombank. Saving rubles.

“We expect the ruble exchange rate to trade in the range of 94-98 per dollar, 99-104 per euro and 12.8-13.4 per yuan by the end of the year,” Vasiliev said.

Centrocreditbank economist Yevgeny Suvorov said domestic inflation expectations fell modestly to 11.2% in October, this week’s data showed, but not enough to influence the central bank’s thinking and they 4 % are well above target.

Suvorov said, “Inflation expectations remain at historically high levels,” and suggested that rates could be raised to 16% at the bank’s next meeting on December 15.

currency control

Monthly tax payments due on October 30, into which exporters usually convert foreign exchange (FX) revenues to pay domestic liabilities, have supported the ruble in recent days.

Additionally, President Vladimir Putin’s order on mandatory FX sales went into effect last week, requiring 43 groups of exporters to repatriate 80% of FX revenues and then sell 90% of that amount.

The ruble has strengthened by more than $100 since the decree was announced.

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina reiterated her doubts about those controls on Friday.

“The specific impact of currency restrictions on exchange rate dynamics will be insignificant in our opinion,” he said. “If there is, it will be there in a short time.”

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.8% at $88.61 a barrel.

Russian stock indices were at lower levels.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was down 0.1% at 1,083.6 points. The ruble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.1% lower at 3,219.4 points.

Reporting by Reuters in Moscow and Alexander Marrow in London; Editing by Mark Potter, Christopher Cushing, Deborah Kivrikosios and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Chief corporate correspondent for Russia, Alexander covers Russia’s economy, markets, and the country’s financial, retail and technology sectors, with a special focus on Western corporate migration from Russia and domestic players with an eye on opportunities as the dust settles . Before joining Reuters, Alexander worked on Sky Sports News coverage of the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Source: www.reuters.com