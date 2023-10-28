Rubette Celebrates Nippon Baseball Championship with $1,000,000 Free-to-Play Contest

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, October 27th, 2023]

Fans can compete to win the $1,000,000 jackpot with Roubet.Fun’s Free NPB Pick’Em Contest.

Rubet, the leading entertainment company and next generation crypto brand, is thrilled to announce its official launch in the Japanese market.

This exciting expansion coincides with the highly anticipated season opener of the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB) on October 28. As the season begins, Rubet is set to bring a new wave of innovation and excitement to Japanese sports and eSports enthusiasts.

To celebrate, Roubet is hosting a $1,000,000 pick’em contest on the company’s free-to-play platform, Roubet Picks. Baseball and eSports fans can participate to test their sports knowledge, make predictions, and compete for life-changing prizes – at no cost, except perhaps a bruised ego.

The Rubet brand has a proven commitment to fostering crypto and Web3 innovations, developing a strong sense of community empowered by competitive connections, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to make experiences intuitive and fun. Roobet.fun, as a pillar brand, exemplifies this mission by providing a player-centric, free-to-play experience on a comprehensive and secure platform.

A spokesperson for Roubet said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Roubet to Japan! Japan has a rich gaming and e-sports culture, and we’re here to bring Japanese fans more of their favorite games and e-sports.” We’re here to introduce a whole new way to connect. Our $1,000,000 Pick’Em Contest is just the beginning of what we have in store for our friends around the world – get ready!”

The million-dollar pick’em contest is set to become a highlight in the Japanese gaming calendar, but Roubet Picks has a lot more to offer – with predictors covering a variety of competitive sports globally, including the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB). Contains a wide range of quizzes. , the US National Football League (NFL), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), boxing, the English Premier League (EPL), and eSports such as the Roulette Cup and Daily Game, with more leagues and competitions to be added soon.

Roobet.fun is serving those looking to try out crypto or simply enjoy free-to-play games, and Roobet.com is continuing its industry-leading innovation in the crypto gaming space, the Roobet brand. Redefining the entertainment landscape and leading the way in inclusion. and creator-led gaming.

about rubet

Rubet is making a place for every type of gamer. What started as a haven for crypto enthusiasts has gone mainstream: With over 300 million views on TikTok, Gen Z and Millennials are on the rise – Rubette is a “for the Internet, by the Internet” Is the brand.

Roobet.fun catering to those just trying out crypto or enjoying free-to-play games, and Roobet.com continues its industry-leading innovation in the crypto casino sector, with the Roobet brand redefining the entertainment landscape Is doing and paving the way to be inclusive and moving forward. Creator-led gaming.

*Roobet.fun is available in Japan and worldwide except the United Kingdom, Australia, North Korea, Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, India, Philippines, Malta and Iran, and in all US states and territories except Kentucky, Florida, New York. Washington and Nevada.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com