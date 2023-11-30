November 30, 2023
Goons hold disabled minor hostage at gunpoint, loot businessman’s house – Times of India


Jaipur: The inaugural session of a two-day international conference on social entrepreneurship, introspection and future strategy was held at Rajasthan University on Wednesday. About 300 students, research scholars and professors from various universities are participating in this event. news network
We also recently published the following articles

Katrina Kaif: Entrepreneurship is a full-time job

Katrina Kaif is enjoying her current phase by giving Hindi cinema’s biggest Diwali release ever with Tiger 3. She also has another release coming up in January titled Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. Additionally, her husband Vicky Kaushal’s film Sam Bahadur is generating positive buzz. Katrina has completed 20 years in the industry and is looking to explore different avenues like production. In an exclusive interview, she mentioned her focus on films, her beauty brand and her passion for entrepreneurship.

President Draupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Odisha

President Draupadi Murmu will reach Odisha on Sunday on a two-day visit. She will attend a function and ‘Boita Bandana’ ceremony in Paradip. Murmu will virtually inaugurate a multi-modal logistics park and lay the foundation stone of a new reservoir and water treatment plant. Additionally, she will interact with members of the fishing community and leave from Bhubaneswar on Monday evening.

Egypt says agreement on two-day extension of Israel-Hamas ceasefire close

Egypt and Qatar are close to extending the ceasefire between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza by two days, with the release of 20 Israeli hostages and 60 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas is seeking a four-day extension, while Israel wants a day-by-day extension. The EU’s foreign police chief believes an extension is within reach, allowing the international community to work on a political solution. The ceasefire that began last week was the first halt in fighting since Hamas attacked Israel seven weeks ago. The conflict resulted in the deaths of thousands of people and created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

RED secures major funding and expands facilities with Ayre Ventures taking the lead

RED secures major funding and expands facilities with Ayre Ventures taking the lead

November 30, 2023
There was actually a corporate conspiracy to raise egg prices, and it's been proven in federal court - above the law.

There was actually a corporate conspiracy to raise egg prices, and it’s been proven in federal court – above the law.

November 30, 2023

You may have missed

RED secures major funding and expands facilities with Ayre Ventures taking the lead

RED secures major funding and expands facilities with Ayre Ventures taking the lead

November 30, 2023
There was actually a corporate conspiracy to raise egg prices, and it's been proven in federal court - above the law.

There was actually a corporate conspiracy to raise egg prices, and it’s been proven in federal court – above the law.

November 30, 2023
Cultivating Success: Lessons for Assamese Entrepreneurs from the Dhando Business Model – Sentinelsam

Cultivating Success: Lessons for Assamese Entrepreneurs from the Dhando Business Model – Sentinelsam

November 30, 2023
Crypto market surprised by DOJ settlement, Binance is not going away: K33 Research

Crypto market surprised by DOJ settlement, Binance is not going away: K33 Research

November 30, 2023
5 Quotes to Make You Smarter, Happier, and Richer

5 Quotes to Make You Smarter, Happier, and Richer

November 30, 2023
'Make It More' ChatGPT Trends—And How to Play at Home

‘Make It More’ ChatGPT Trends—And How to Play at Home

November 30, 2023