RTX selected to develop and provide services at NEOM Bay Airport

Fully integrated airport operations and passenger processing system to enhance overall airport performance and passenger experience at Neom Bay Airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative Contractors for Advanced Dimensions today announced it has engaged Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX), for delivery, deployment and support services for airport operations. Selected business. Passenger processing system for NEOM Bay Airport in NEOM City, Saudi Arabia.

Innovative contractors meeting for Advanced Dimensions and Collins Aerospace on November 14 in Dubai. Collins NEOM will provide its suite of connected solutions to the bay airport.

ICAD is the prime contractor of the current airport project, which aims to develop one of the largest airport hubs in terms of passenger traffic in the world. Collins will provide its suite of Connected Airport Systems products, including operational databases, resource management, messaging, baggage and self-bag drop systems.

“Collins is working closely with ICAD to implement data-driven solutions to save time and increase the operational efficiency of this airport,” said Rakan Khalid, general manager of Airport Solutions at Collins Aerospace. “We are dedicated to improving the passenger journey for passengers around the world and meeting the modernization needs of airports and airlines.”

The Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 phases of the NEOM Bay Airport expansion are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. It will feature Collins general-use self-service kiosks for check-in, VeriPax™ travel document verification system, BagLink™ system. for baggage and Muse™ for passenger processing. Flight information displays will be powered by Collins’ AirVue™ system. Behind the scenes, the Collins AirPlan™ AODB system will manage resources and operations.

“Collins is working closely with ICAD to create a cutting-edge systems integration solution to streamline airport technology for Saudi Arabia,” said Ghassan Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of ICAD. “Their end-to-end solutions, history of innovation and dedication to excellence are closely aligned with ICAD’s mission and vision.”

NEOM Bay Airport is scheduled to complete its four phases of construction in 2026.

Collins Aerospace is an RTX business. Our global team of 80,000 employees envisions, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

RTX is the world’s largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the boundaries of technology and science to redefine the way we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and helping global customers solve their most critical challenges. Developing next generation technology solutions and manufacturing. The company, expected to have sales of $67 billion in 2022, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

