RSV cases and hospitalizations rise in the Southeast: Rest of US followed, CDC says

Top Line

As the fall and winter months begin, cases of respiratory syncytial virus are rising across the country, but the Southeast is bearing the brunt of the spike, signaling a return to pre-pandemic patterns.

An image of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). getty images

important facts

In Florida, 24.3% of antigen tests and 23.9% of PCR tests taken the week of November 11 were positive — a seismic increase from the 8.7% of positive antigen and 11.4% of PCR tests taken during the week of November 12 last year. , Alabama had 18.97% positive antigen and 13.6% positive PCR tests the week of November 11 (1.7% of antigen tests and 2% of PCR tests were positive at the same time last year), while Georgia had 9.8% of its antigen tests and 12.2% of its PCR tests this year. percent of tests came back positive (up from 3.3% of antigen and 5.7% of PCR tests last year). Texas had the largest difference, with positivity rates for antigen tests the week of Nov. 11 at 40.8% and for PCR tests at 24.6%, compared to 16.7% for antigen and 14.1% for PCR tests last year. Fewer tests were taken this year than at this time in 2022: About 10,030 total RSV tests were taken the week of November 11, compared to about 17,000 the same week last year. Hospitalizations are also rising: Dr. Laura Romano of Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, told AP News that children are looking “sicker” than in past years, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Jim Fortenberry, chief medical officer of the U.S., told the outlet his hospital system is in “surge” mode due to the surge in RSV cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned physicians on September 5 about an increase in RSV cases in the Southeast, signaling the possible start of the 2023–24 RSV season.

big number

7,279. That’s how many cases of RSV were reported nationwide in the week ending Nov. 11, according to CDC data. This is an increase of 1,400 cases from last week.

main background

Traditionally, RSV season in the US begins in the fall and peaks in the winter. According to the CDC, the Southeast typically sees an increase in RSV cases before the rest of the country, and increased RSV activity spreads to the North and West two to three months later. But the normal timing was ruined during the Covid pandemic: the 2022–23 RSV season began in late summer, peaked between October 2022 and November 2022, and declined rapidly by winter. The 2021–22 season began in May 2021, peaked in July 2021, and ended in January 2022, but did not have the typical RSV winter pandemic. The 2023-24 RSV season, scheduled to begin in the fall, indicates that “seasonal patterns are returning to those seen in pre-pandemic years,” the CDC said. Dean Winslow, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, told Verywell Health that COVID restrictions — like masking and social distancing — between 2020 and 2023 led to “fewer cases of many respiratory viruses” like RSV. Those precautions have been further relaxed this year. Only 12% of the population regularly wears masks, and this Thanksgiving travel season is projected to be the busiest for flying in 18 years.

tangent line

There is a shortage of some doses of Befortus, an RSV drug for infants, which has led the CDC to recommend doctors prioritize giving the shot to high-risk infants. Earlier this month, AstraZeneca said it was prioritizing sending extra doses of Befortus to the US to help ease the shortage. Democratic senators sent a letter to the drug’s makers AstraZeneca and Sanofi, saying the drug makers “significantly underestimated” the amount of Befortus needed for this year’s RSV season. The senators, including Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), called for action and “transparency” regarding the shortage.

