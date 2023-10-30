Crypto analyst Crypto Insight recently predicted that the price of XRP could be preparing to cross the $1 mark in just 16 days as Indicating a trend.

XRP Weekly Relative Strength Index

On Sunday, October 29, crypto analyst shared His predictions on Xx (formerly Twitter) highlight that XRP could be poised for a significant upward trajectory due to the strength of Is.

This is because the speed of price fluctuations of an asset is measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI chart has two indicator feature lines and these include the RSI line (violet) and the RSI-based MA line (yellow).

In RSI charts, a signal of rising momentum and a bullish cross is generated whenever the RSI line crosses above the RSI-based MA line; As seen in the XRP weekly chart posted by Crypto Insight on XRP.

The XRP first experienced the cross in the first week of July, and after this, the price of Cryptocurrency increased a huge jump by July 13, leading to the annual highest $ 0.93 of XRP. However, during the correction that followed, the RSI line dropped below the RSI-based MA line.

According to Crypto Insights, the line is once again attempting to move above the RSI-based MA line at the time of its discovery, and the crossing has been realized. At the time of his revelation, the RSI line was sitting at 53.91, while the RSI-based MA line was sitting at 51.01 indicating a bullish trend.

The crypto analyst shed further light on the timing of these potential developments. Crypto Insight speculated that XRP could touch the resistance level at the time of its disclosure, and the resistance level could be a crucial point for XRP price movement.

He also said that a bullish cross for the RSI could prompt both bulls and speculators to join the market and place their bets. Notably, this surge in trading activity could provide XRP with the push it needs to break out of the target range sharply.

As of now, the target range set by the crypto analyst in his charts was between $0.8875 to $1.3617. He believes that

The crypto analyst also pointed to the open interest of XRP in his projections. He highlighted that there is room for significant growth in open interest, and it appears to be developing higher.

Open Interest is the total number of pending futures contracts for a particular cryptocurrency. Therefore, an increase in Open Interest could indicate increased market participation and curiosity among investors, and could also lead to increased liquidity and potentially trigger a price rally for the cryptocurrency.

