The Rancho Santa Fe Association recently added two new faces to leadership positions within the organization. The association has appointed

Brian Bos as the new assistant manager and Christopher Lake as the new chief financial officer.

Brian Bosse, the association’s new assistant manager

(Kiersten Dyer)

Bosse’s first day on the job was Nov. 28 and he will oversee the Parks and Recreation Department, Rancho Santa Fe Patrol, Osuna Ranch and community-wide projects. According to a news release, Bose brings more than 27 years of local government experience with a “strong commitment to community stewardship and engagement.”

For most of his career, he worked for the City of Santa Barbara, most recently as Downtown Manager, overseeing the team responsible for parking, transportation and street operations. Previous roles included Waterfront Business Manager for the City of Santa Barbara, where she handled issues such as parking, property management and accounting. For 12 years he was also the city’s housing and redevelopment manager, focusing on redevelopment, economic development and affordable housing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian Bos as assistant manager,” said manager Dominic Albrecht, who served as assistant manager of the RSF Association prior to his promotion this spring. “His extensive experience and leadership make him an ideal candidate for this role.”

Chris Lake, new association CFO

(Kiersten Dyer)

As the new CFO, Lake is replacing Seth Goldman, who recently retired after five years with the RSF Association. Lake was introduced to the community at the Dec. 7 board meeting, her third day on the job.

According to a news release, Lake’s background in finance was in various industries including wellness and consumer products and manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, private equity firms and others. In his previous roles he managed financial controls; implemented reporting, financial and legal initiatives; and contributed to better organizational performance, the association said.

“Mr. Lake’s experience in financial management makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Albrecht. “We are pleased to bring him on board as our new Chief Financial Officer.”

