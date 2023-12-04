(repeats to increase delivery)

,

Bitcoin and Ether reach 2023 highs

,

Interest rate cut bets and ETF approval optimism are driving gains.

,

Investors say increasing institutional participation is driving Bitcoin’s rise

By Tom Wilson, Tom Westbrook and Chibuike Oguh

London/Singapore/New York, December 4 (Reuters) –

Bitcoin surged on Monday, hitting a 20-month high above $42,000 on expectations of a US interest rate cut and traders betting that US regulators would soon approve exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds. Went.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose to $42,162, its highest level since April 2022, appearing to lift the gloom that gripped crypto markets following the collapse of FTX and other crypto-trading failures last year. By 20:00 GMT it was up 8.27% at $42,005.

Bitcoin’s gains lifted shares of cryptocurrency-related companies as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in the United States.

Coinbase jumped 7% and MicroStrategy gained 6.3%, while Bitcoin miners like Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital and CleanSpark rose between 7% and 13%. Last week, MicroStrategy revealed that it purchased an additional $593 million in Bitcoin during November.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks bitcoin futures, rose 7.5%, while the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF which allows traders to bet on declines in bitcoin futures fell 7.5%.

Bitcoin’s “remarkable rise” can be attributed to a “confluence of factors” that were boosting sentiment, Luke Strijders, chief commercial officer at crypto derivatives exchange Deribit, wrote in a note on Monday.

He cited widespread optimism that the US securities regulator may soon approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, which would open the Bitcoin market to millions of investors. He said central banks will begin to reduce rate hikes as inflation eases, making risky assets more attractive and seeing a continued increase in institutional engagement.

Bitcoin has increased by more than 150% so far this year.

Risky investments and other interest-rate sensitive assets like gold have also gained strongly in the past few weeks as the market anticipates that the US Federal Reserve has completed raising rates and will start cutting rates in early 2024.

Reports in October that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would not appeal a court’s ruling that the agency wrongly rejected its spot Bitcoin ETF application also led to speculation that final approval would be granted. Is near.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in October that the agency’s commissioners would potentially consider 10 Bitcoin ETF filings, but could not provide guidance on time.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs could allow previously cautious investors access to crypto through the tightly regulated stock market. Demand is expected to be up to $3 billion in the first few days of trading, with billions more expected to follow thereafter.

Investors are confident the SEC could approve several spot bitcoin ETFs as early as January based on key public SEC filings and comment deadlines, Matteo Greco, research analyst at digital asset investment firm Financia International, wrote in a note.

“The approval is expected to bring short-term capital inflows from traditional finance investors.”

Investors have also welcomed the settlement of a years-long US criminal investigation into Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange and a major player in the worldwide crypto market.

The deal, in which Binance founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down after pleading guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws, allows the company to continue operations.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose more than 6% on Monday to $2,274.88.

Both Bitcoin and Ether remain well below their 2021 record highs of $69,000 and $4,868, respectively.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson and Elizabeth Howcroft in London, Hannah Lang in Washington, Chibuike Oguh in New York, Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Additional reporting by Brigid Riley in Tokyo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Sonali Paul, Sam Holmes) , Michelle Price, Emilia Sithole-Mataris, Bernadette Baum, Alex Richardson and Richard Chang)

Source: finance.yahoo.com