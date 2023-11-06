(The story of November 5 is repeated without any changes in the text)

by Chen Lin

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday he would hand over leadership of the ruling People’s Action Party to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong soon after the party’s 70th anniversary in November 2024, a year ahead of elections. Will give. Payable.

The party is widely expected to extend its dominance over the country it has ruled since independence in 1965, meaning Wong is likely to become the next – and Singapore’s fourth – prime minister. .

Lee is the eldest son of Lee Kuan Yew, who is credited with founding modern Singapore. He has served as party general secretary and prime minister since 2004 and last year chose Wong, who is also finance minister, as his successor.

Lee told an annual party conference, “I have full confidence in Lawrence and his team and there is no reason to delay his political transition. Therefore, I intend to hand over power to DPM Lawrence before the next general election. “

Lee, 71, had planned to transfer leadership before his 70th birthday, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am ready for my next assignment,” Wong, 50, said in an earlier speech at the conference.

Wong was thrust into the spotlight as co-head of the government’s COVID-19 task force, overseeing restrictions on movement, border restrictions and contact-tracing that left him with the task of curbing infections and keeping deaths down. Received praise for helping.

He served as Lee’s principal private secretary from 2005 to 2008 and headed the education and national development ministries before becoming finance minister in 2021 and deputy prime minister last year.

Wong is also vice-chairman of sovereign wealth fund GIC and chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Southeast Asian country’s central bank.

‘bold move’

Some analysts said transferring the leadership before the next general election is a “bold move”, although most said they did not expect it to have any impact on political stability.

“The safest thing for the party would be to hand over the party to Lee after the general election and give Wong time to build relationships with voters,” said Walid Jumblatt Abdullah, a political scientist at Nanyang Technological University.

Still, he said, the earlier handover is unlikely to affect stability as Lee will probably still be involved in the cabinet in some capacity.

The ruling party won 83 out of 93 parliamentary seats in the 2020 election. But, in an election held amid the turmoil of the pandemic, its share of the popular vote fell to a near-record low, and the 10 seats won by the opposition were unprecedented.

“The importance is that Wong must win his mandate (in the next election),” said Chong Jae Ian, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore. (Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Michael Perry and Christopher Cushing)

