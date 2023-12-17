(The story of December 16 is repeated without any changes)

By Ahmed Hagagi

KUWAIT, Dec 16 (Reuters) – Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new emir of Kuwait on Saturday, following the death of his brother Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah at the age of 86.

Sheikh Meshaal, 83, spent much of his career helping build the Gulf state’s security and defense apparatus before coming into the public eye after becoming crown prince three years ago.

In November 2021, he came into the limelight even more when he was handed over most of the responsibilities of the weak Amir Sheikh Nawaf.

Sheikh Meshaal has become the third Emir of Kuwait in a little more than three years. As of 2020, the post had been held for 14 years by Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad, a prominent figure in the Arab world best known for helping lead Kuwait out of the ruins of Iraq’s 1990 invasion.

As he takes charge of the OPEC oil producer, Sheikh Mehshal is expected to preserve key Kuwaiti foreign policies, including support for Gulf Arab unity, the Western alliance and good relations with Riyadh – a relationship that is of paramount importance to him. Is seen as a priority.

He may also consider expanding ties with China as it seeks a bigger role in the region, especially after Beijing sponsored a deal normalizing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March.

Sheikh Meshaal signed several economic agreements during a visit to China in September, when he attended the opening ceremony of the Asian Olympic Games.

“He wants stability, and especially emphasizes the importance of Kuwait’s relations with Saudi Arabia,” a Kuwaiti source said, adding that Sheikh Meshaal was concerned about the regional situation and feared wars in the region.

A Western diplomat described Sheikh Meshaal as an early riser with a systematic work ethic. “He pays attention to details, sometimes even very small details,” the diplomat said. Sheikh Sabah was closer to diplomatic functions, while Sheikh Meshaal was closer to the military, the diplomat said.

Sheikh Meshaal was deputy chief of the National Guard from 2004-2020 and head of state security for 13 years after joining the Interior Ministry in the 1960s. Experts say that he had been offered several senior roles in the past too, but he rejected them.

He attended Hendon Police College in Britain and was credited with helping to reform the National Guard.

Sheikh Meshaal is the seventh son of former ruler Ahmed al-Jaber and brother of three former rulers, Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad and Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad. He is married and has five sons and seven daughters.

Some believe he may move to unify Kuwait with Riyadh. Sheikh Nawaf’s first meeting after assuming his duties was with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his first visit outside Kuwait was to Saudi Arabia, where he has visited more than any other country.

As emir, he must grapple with long-running tensions between the ruling family and its critics, fueled by frequent deadlock and a turbulent parliament that critics say has hindered fiscal and economic reform. Kuwait’s legislature wields greater influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies. Decades of political impasse resulted in a cabinet reshuffle and the dissolution of Parliament.

The first two years of Sheikh Nawaf’s rule were filled with political turmoil, with eight governments formed and three parliamentary elections held.

In 2022, Sheikh Meshal intervened in a protracted dispute between the government and parliament. He dissolved Parliament, ordered new elections and replaced the Prime Minister but stated no intention to interfere in the voting or the selection of the Parliament Speaker.

His move was widely welcomed by the opposition.

He also pledged to abide by the constitution and not amend, modify or suspend it in a speech given by the emir in June 2022. Parliamentarians and analysts considered it historic.

Although the 2022 elections were canceled by the Constitutional Court in March 2023, the subsequent vote – won by a majority of lawmakers who declare themselves “reformists” – led to a rare consensus between parliament and the government. (Writing by Aziz El Yacoubi; Editing by Tom Perry and Kirsten Donovan)

