Royal Mail orders changes to top team after months of strike

Two top executives will leave Royal Mail after Christmas as the postal service’s new bosses look to stabilize the company in the wake of strikes.

Staff were told on Monday that chief operating officer Grant McPherson and chief people officer Zarina Brown are both leaving as part of the latest management change since Martin Seidenberg replaced Simon Thompson as chief executive in October.

Mr McPherson will depart at the end of this month, while Ms Brown will depart in March to take up a new role at an unnamed FTSE100 company, according to an internal email seen by The Telegraph.

It comes as Royal Mail attempts to improve performance and prevent delays this Christmas following the chaos caused by a postal workers strike last year.

Regulator Ofcom last month fined the postal service £5.6m for poor punctuality, just days after parent company International Distribution Services (IDS) blamed industrial action for a £319m half-year loss.

To ensure a smooth Christmas this year, Royal Mail has hired thousands of temporary staff and extra vehicles, and has offered staff a £500 bonus if they reach the target.

Mr McPherson and Ms Brown were both hired during Mr Thompson’s two-year tenure and were seen internally as key lieutenants to the former Ocado executive because of his repeated clashes with the heavily unionized workforce. used to have.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents most of the 140,000-strong workforce, welcomed the management reshuffle.

A spokesperson said: “These changes are fundamental to building better relationships and restoring service quality across the UK.”

Mr. Seidenberg said Mr. McPherson had indicated he would leave the company “a few months ago.”

In a company-wide email, he wrote: “I am extremely grateful for Grant’s dedication and full commitment to transforming Royal Mail over the last few years.

“Grant believes this is the right time to hand over leadership and we have been planning the transition in recent months.”

He said Ms Brown was an “exceptional leader who has overseen significant changes during a challenging period”, including changes to working conditions agreed with the CWU earlier this year.

Under the departing couple and their former boss Mr Thompson, Royal Mail pushed through changes designed to allow postal workers to deliver parcels during the day.

This allows the company to more easily offer “next day” delivery to retail customers.

But changes to working conditions, including cuts to sick pay and tighter monitoring of staff on their routes, were described by the CWU as a hostile attack on workers.

After a campaign of industrial action, which culminated last Christmas, union members accepted most of what they had proposed in exchange for a three-year pay agreement, including a 10 percent pay increase and profit-sharing. One element was involved.

Since privatisation, the service has seen the slow death of the letter as well as an increase in parcel volumes due to the rise of internet shopping.

At its peak, the Royal Mail delivered 21 billion letters per year, whereas it now delivers only seven billion letters, and this number is decreasing by an average of 7 percent per year.

This has led executives to focus the company more on parcels to better compete with companies like Avery, DPD, and Amazon.

