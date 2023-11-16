Photograph: Aamer Ghazal/Rex/Shutterstock

Royal Mail has launched a bonus scheme of up to £500 per employee in an effort to meet Christmas delivery targets, as its owner’s losses more than doubled in the first half of the financial year.

Some employees can earn up to £500 extra for “achieving local and national quality targets”, which Royal Mail’s renamed parent company, International Distribution Services (IDS) created a “one-off quality incentive scheme” to try to avoid. As described. A repeat of last Christmas, when deliveries were disrupted due to a several-day strike.

Royal Mail’s performance has fallen amid staff discontent. Regulator Ofcom on Monday fined it £5.6 million for missing targets for on-time delivery of letters by a wide margin: only 74% of first-class letters arrived on time in the financial year 2022-23, well short of its statutory target of 93%. is less. ,

Royal Mail has been plagued by poor performance for several years as it tries to refocus on adjusting to declining letter volumes and delivering parcels for online shopping, as well as dealing with industrial action.

Royal Mail’s revenue fell 2.9% to £3.5 billion in the half year to September 24 compared with the previous year, while adjusted operating losses widened 46% to £319 million. IDS’s net adjusted loss before tax doubled from £80 million to £186 million.

Tackling losses at Royal Mail is a major task facing Martin Seidenberg, who was appointed as chief executive of IDS in July. He is the latest in a series of bosses charged with turning around the UK’s regulated postal service.

The company said in May that then-Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson would remain in the business until the end of October. Seidenberg told the Guardian that he had not met Thompson since his arrival and that he had “taken ownership” of Royal Mail until a dedicated chief executive could be found for the division.

The service managed to mitigate the impact of the decline in letter delivery by raising prices, but it said parcel revenues also declined during this period “due to the weak macroeconomic environment” and the extended period of disruption during previous strikes. Also due to loss of customers during. Year.

An internal campaign called “We Are Christmas” has been launched in an effort to deliver a strong performance over the festive period.

In a separate move, employees will start work 90 minutes late from April. Seidenberg said this would not mean that UK residents should expect their post in the afternoon, but he said the move would allow the carrier to halve the number of chartered mail flights a day to 18, reducing costs. This will be reduced and its impact on the environment will be reduced.

IDS’s other business, international parcel distributor GLS, recorded an adjusted operating profit of £150m.

Seidenberg said: “We have two businesses with huge potential – Royal Mail and GLS. After three months in the job, I’m more confident about it than ever. When I arrived, I took action to stabilize Royal Mail, following a decline in performance due to industrial action and customer loss.

“We have executed that plan through tight cash management, controlling our costs and ruthlessly prioritizing high-return projects.”

He said improving Royal Mail punctuality was a “top priority”. The company is hiring more permanent employees, as well as another 16,000 seasonal workers, replacing some temporary contractors.

However, Seidenberg said the changes would “take time” despite “good progress” in implementing the agreement with the Communications Workers Union.

The company also reiterated its plea to the regulator to allow it to waive the legal requirement to deliver the letter on Saturday. Royal Mail argues that the universal service obligation, a legacy of its status as a public service before the controversial 2013 privatisation, led to a decline in volume on a system designed for 20 billion letters compared to an annual delivery of 7 billion. “Simply not sustainable”.

IDS’s largest shareholder is Vesa, the investment vehicle of Czech billionaire Daniel Kratinsky. “Vesa was naturally interested in having a conversation with me and seeing what my plans were,” Seidenberg said.

This month, it emerged that the Royal Mail will lose its 360-year-old monopoly on delivering parcels from Post Office branches, as concerns about the poor quality of service prompted the chain to sign deals with rivals Avery and DPD before Christmas. Had agreed to. ,

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com