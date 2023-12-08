Royal Mail investigation intensified after dozens of bank cards disappear on a single street

royal mail bank card theft

Royal Mail has launched an investigation after dozens of bank cards addressed to residents on the same street went missing in the post.

Thirty residents living on a street in London’s Crystal Palace said their credit and debit cards, including replacement cards and PINs, had failed to arrive even after their bank sent them.

At least six of the victims were defrauded.

One victim said criminals spent £1,000 on her debit card, and applied for another using her personal details, raising suspicions of identity theft as well as fraud.

Residents said they have received confirmation that the cards have been sent by their bank.

The victims, who asked not to give their street name, became aware of the severity of the problem when a person sent a message on a community WhatsApp group asking about a missing letter. He later learned that the first incident had occurred “up to a year ago”.

A Royal Mail postal worker told The Telegraph that he had previously been offered thousands of pounds to stop bank cards on their route, particularly letters containing sensitive financial information.

The whistleblower, who works in a town in Leicestershire, said he was offered a cut of £30,000 – a sum the gang claimed they would typically earn by withdrawing cash and buying expensive items.

Figures from trade association UK Finance reveal that criminals stole more than £1.4 million by intercepting posted bank cards in the first six months of this year.

Parcel theft – also known as “porch theft” – has increased by more than 500 per cent since 2019, with 11 per cent of UK households reporting parcel theft last year, according to information requests by technology company Quadient. Freedom is revealed.

Criminals lost a total of £206 million in stolen goods in that period.

‘The bank said there is no other way to send the card’

Anna Claydon, 35, lost £1,000 after fraudsters broke into her replacement credit card

One of the street’s residents, Anna Claydon, 35, lost £1,000 after fraudsters intercepted her replacement credit card.

The day after the card was delivered she received a message from her bank, Barclays, confirming two suspicious payments.

A fraudster had used Ms Claydon’s card to purchase items from Jamaica-based firm A One Beauty Supplies.

Ms Claydon said: “I had an idea the card wouldn’t arrive because of all the messages on the Street WhatsApp group.

“I have marked it as fraud. Barclays said they would send a new card but I explained that the issue was that I would not be able to get a replacement card as it was too high street.

“They said they would send it signed, which I don’t think they did. He also did not come.

“The bank said there is no other way to send the card, not even to the branch.”

Barclays later refunded the £1,000 payment, however, the fraudsters also applied for a credit card at another bank in her name. The fraudsters knew Ms Claydon’s name, address and date of birth.

“It’s really disappointing. My credit score has now dropped 50 points.

“Initially we raised it with the local police but they suggested contacting Action Fraud or the Met. It feels like you have to try really hard to get someone to listen.

“This is clearly an endemic issue. It feels like we’re falling between the cracks. And I still haven’t received my card.”

Alex Savage says he is concerned about using Royal Mail after two of his replacement cards failed to arrive in the post – Christopher Pledger

Two replacement bank cards for her husband Alex Savage, 36, had failed to arrive. Despite not having received any money yet, he is now worried about using the Royal Mail.

He said: “It makes you worried about sending other valuable items via Royal Mail. Do we need to think again? My parents were supposed to send me a birthday card with some cash in it – do we need to avoid this?

“It’s a big problem that you don’t even have to think about.”

‘I was offered a £30,000 cut for intercepting bank cards and PINs’

Paul, a Royal Mail postal worker who wanted to remain anonymous, said a criminal gang tried to recruit him to disrupt bank cards in 2019.

He said: “I was out one day making a delivery and a driver from another company came up in a white van and started chatting.

“We started chatting normally and then he said: ‘Do you want to make some extra money?’”

The delivery man said he was part of a group that wanted the names and addresses of a dozen customers on Paul’s route.

“They would apply for bank cards, and then it was up to me to intercept those cards before they were delivered and provide the PIN numbers the next day.”

The driver told the Royal Mail employee that they would usually target a small area for a very short period of time before moving on, and would use the card to withdraw cash and buy expensive items.

Paul, who has worked as a postman for 15 years, said he was offered a 5 per cent cut of the £30,000 the fraudsters expected to make per card.

He said he was “shocked” by the proposal, adding: “It was insulting. I love my job, I love talking to customers, so for anyone to have it undermined like this is hurtful.

“I guess the postmen get enough stick. “We are a very proud workforce and we are being thanked all the time right now.”

Paul reported the incident to the Royal Mail manager at its depot in the Leicestershire city, including details of the driver and the van’s registration number.

“They weren’t concerned and didn’t seem like they were taking it very seriously,” he said.

“They said they would send it to the Royal Mail fraud office but I haven’t heard anything since.”

Between 2007 and 2011, 1,759 Royal Mail employees were convicted of theft. Royal Mail, which has its own internal prosecution team, would not comment on how many of its employees had been accused of mail theft since the postal service was privatized in 2013.

‘Someone has been seduced by the promise of riches’

Another Crystal Palace resident, Debbie, who did not want to be identified, was contacted by her bank after fraudsters attempted to make a £826 payment on a replacement bank card which was sent in the post but never arrived Came.

She was alerted by the message to another Jamaica-based beauty company about the payment and asked her bank to stop the transaction.

She said: “I spoke to the bank’s fraud department and asked them if they would pursue this, but they said as the payment had not been made they had no further details. He had no interest in pursuing it further.”

Debbie has since sent a “comprehensive list” of 35 affected residents to Royal Mail’s security department. The Postal Service said it is investigating the matter.

She said: “It’s really disappointing. I don’t want to think badly of anyone because our post staff are really lovely, but it has to be someone who is able to reach out to a very specific area of ​​post, and that happens at a more local level. You have to wonder.

“My daughter and her partner are traveling at the moment and are trying to get new cards.

“We have to make arrangements to send them to different addresses because we are scared of them coming here,” he said.

“We have lived here for 30 years and this is the first time I know of something like this happening – and on such a large scale.

“Clearly someone has been seduced by the promise of money and they are quite happy to screw whoever they need to do it to.”

Another resident, Fiona Nicholson, said two of her bank’s replacement debit cards have gone missing since replacement cards were first sent in January.

He said: “Third [card] It was supposed to be sent by signed delivery, which it was, but the postman stuck it to the door without any signature.

“Almost every street resident has experienced at least one, if not two, disappearances in the last year.

,[One neighbour] One account had a £750 overdraft drained, another had two cards blocked and attempts of £100-200 were made on both and £400 was taken from another’s account.

“We have informed the Royal Mail and the police.”

She said the series of disappearances made her worried she might have been defrauded.

“My husband and I are checking our accounts every day. But just because money hasn’t been taken doesn’t mean someone hasn’t stolen my identity using the card. “Once they have my debit card they’ll have proof, and they can do whatever they want.”

Royal Mail has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years after failing to meet performance targets – Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Royal Mail has come under increased scrutiny over its performance in recent years.

The service was fined £5.6m by press regulator Ofcom in November after failing to deliver more than a quarter of first-class posts on time.

It delivered only 73.7 percent of first-class mail within a day in the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year, and less than 50 percent in many areas, far short of its 93 percent goal.

Ofcom said that even after adjusting Royal Mail’s performance to take into account the impact of strikes, extreme weather and the runway closure at Stansted Airport, its first and second class post performance was still below target.

The company also lost its 360-year-old monopoly on delivering parcels from Post Office branches last month, as concerns about the poor quality of service forced the Postal Service to sign deals with rivals Avery and DPD before Christmas. Had to happen.

Royal Mail said it had launched an investigation into allegations of fraud and theft.

A spokesperson said: “The safety and security of mail is extremely important and we take any reports of criminal activity very seriously.

“We are aware of the complaints [in Crystal Palace] And investigation is ongoing. “This also includes engagement with the police.”

Action Fraud confirmed that Ms Claydon’s case was being assessed by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau at the City of London Police, but declined to comment further.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were contacted after a number of residents on the same street in Crystal Palace and Annerley reported that bank cards they had ordered had not arrived.

“It was not clear whether the cards went missing due to a delivery error. Residents have contacted Royal Mail and their banks. They were also advised to contact Action Fraud.

“The crime report has been closed until anything further comes to light.”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We have no higher priority than the security of our customers’ money and data.

“To ensure customer safety, we do not use branded packaging when issuing new debit or credit cards. Card and PIN are sent separately, with the option to send via courier and require a signature on delivery.

