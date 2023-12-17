Royal Mail faces MP inquiry after claims letters not delivered for weeks

royal message

Royal Mail is facing fresh scrutiny from MPs as the postal service is accused of prioritizing the delivery of parcels over letters, putting families at risk of missing vital bills and hospital appointments. Was imposed.

Company managers and postal employees are said to have admitted that first-class letters were being left at local sorting offices so that more profitable parcels could be delivered instead.

The allegations, made by The Sunday Times after journalists worked undercover for the postal service, contradict repeated claims by the Royal Mail that no such policy exists.

That risks reigniting a dispute with lawmakers on Parliament’s trade and business committee, who have previously clashed repeatedly with company executives over the issue.

The Telegraph understands that MPs on the committee are due to hold a hearing on an unrelated topic on Tuesday, but will privately discuss the latest allegations against Royal Mail beforehand.

This could potentially lead to the officials being called before the committee again, rekindling the controversy about its distribution practices.

At hearings earlier this year, MPs took the highly unusual step of recalling Royal Mail’s then chief executive Simon Thompson, who left in October, to give evidence for a second time following his claims that parcels were not prioritized. This was refuted by the staff whistleblower.

Former Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson had to give evidence to committee twice after whistleblower contradicted his initial statements – Jeff Gilbert

The company is legally required to deliver letters to any address in the UK at standard prices, within a set time, six days a week.

But it has repeatedly failed to meet punctuality targets, leading to a £5.6 million fine by regulator Ofcom last month.

MPs clashed with Mr Thompson after reports that letters were being given lower priority than parcels, claiming the allegation was “absolutely not true”.

One report states that they called him to give evidence again, however, when postal workers sent him “photographs of posters and handwritten sheets, and audio and video recordings, all of which required local managers to give priority access to parcels. Were giving similar instructions to give”.

On Sunday, a Royal Mail spokesperson continued to insist that letters were not being left deliberately, but acknowledged that they were being left out to avoid network problems during busy periods such as Christmas, to keep mail running and to ensure security. It may be logically necessary to empty the parcel first. Our colleagues, especially in smaller delivery offices”.

He added: “These measures have been shared with Ofcom, who have not identified any suggestion that Royal Mail senior management has directed parcels to be prioritized over letters outside recognized contingency plans.

“Most mail is delivered on time and our latest published quality of service figures show that three quarters of first class letters arrive the next day, and 96 per cent are delivered within three days of posting.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com