The 2023 European Parliament meets in Strasbourg on 11-14 December through a new law and a trio of proposals on green topics designed to reduce Europe’s geopolitically uncertain dependence on China for essential raw materials. A wave of legislation was seen from.

important raw materials

MEPs approved the new Critical Raw Materials Act on 12 December, the text of which was agreed in back-room ‘trilogue’ talks with the EU Council representing the governments side on 13 November. The law sets out a list of 34 materials considered important to advance Europe’s green energy transition, with aluminum being added to the European Commission’s proposed list followed by lithium, cobalt and other essential elements approved by EU legislative bodies. 17 are classified as ‘strategic’.

By 2030, co-legislators agreed that the EU should have the capacity to recycle at least 25% of annual strategic raw material consumption – a ten-point increase on the Commission proposal. He supported targets of 10% and 40% respectively for domestic extraction (where reserves allow) and processing capacity by the same date, with the condition that no third country would meet EU needs for any material. Should not supply more than 65%.

Green groups are nervous about a potential increase in mining operations in nature reserves, and have expressed regret that the legislation has not focused more on reducing consumption. Robin Rolls, spokesperson for the Raw Materials Alliance of environmental NGOs, said, “The EU and Member States should prioritize realistic strategies to reduce raw material demand, in a way that reduces severity and minimizes environmental and social risks. Can go.”

small modular reactor

France and its allies are working hard to have nuclear energy recognized as a key technology to meet the EU’s climate and energy security goals. Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a largely untested technology that proponents claim has the potential for rapid, distributed roll-out of fresh nuclear generation capacity, with much of Europe’s aging nuclear fleet of reactors set for decommissioning and Demand for electricity is going to increase. Decline in fossil fuel use.

On 12 December, the Parliament adopted an ‘own initiative’ report by MEP Frank Bogovic (EPP, Slovenia), declaring the need to explore the potential of SMRs in providing the EU with a reliable, affordable and on-demand supply of electricity. Has been done. Potential to provide a strong baseload of clean power, heat and steam for industry and homes”.

Brussels-based lobby group Nuclear Europe said that the “overwhelming support” shown by MEPs meant that SMRs “have received the attention they deserve”, with the resolution being adopted by 409 votes to 173, with 31 abstentions. The liberals Renew, the centre-right EPP and other right-wing groups voted in favour, the Greens/EFA and the Left opposed, while the Socialists and Democrats were split, with the majority opposed.

Auto-workers need the same support as coal miners in the green transition

Also on 12 December, MEPs supported a report by Susana Solís Pérez (Renew, Spain) calling for radical changes to the EU’s ‘Structural Fund’ system, aimed at ‘automotive, green and ‘The aim was to promote economic and social cohesion across the bloc. ‘Digital transformation’ is currently underway. Climate policy legislation should also be accompanied by ‘comprehensive regional impact assessments to identify the impacts these measures will have on transition areas’, according to the motion, passed by an overwhelming cross-party majority of 548 votes to 33 with 18 abstentions. Adopted.

The proposal says the Just Transition Fund targeting coal regions should be extended after 2027 to help communities dependent on the automotive industry during the energy transition. Solís Pérez said, “We cannot set ambitious climate targets such as the end of the combustion engine car by 2035 without supporting affected sectors through European funds.”

EU development policy and mining in the global south

The Strasbourg Plenary on 13 December saw MEPs back by 357 votes to 179 a vote by lawmaker Barry Andrews (Renew, Ireland). , It calls on the European Commission to draw up a voluntary ‘EU Code of Conduct’ on responsible investment in extractive industries in developing countries. The Parliament said ‘with deep concern that if not properly managed and mitigated, the increasing demand for critical raw materials will lead to negative environmental and social impacts.’

The resolution urges action across a range of areas from child labour, calling on the EU Executive to propose a G20 initiative to ensure that local communities benefit from the mineral wealth they possess . In a week where the EU adopted a landmark law on corporate due diligence, Parliament also agreed there was an ‘urgent need’ for a globally binding UN treaty.

“They say cobalt is the new oil,” Andrews said after the vote. “I think about what this means for Africa, and it makes me uneasy.” He said the COP28 agreement to transition away from fossil fuels makes it even more urgent to ensure that the mistakes made in the colonial past are not repeated.

banking on hydrogen

Promoted as the dominant means of storing and transferring energy from the growing number of wind farms and solar panels supplying the European grid, the European Parliament reiterated its position on 14 December that ‘the only sustainable renewable for hydrogen is hydrogen’ . However, lawmakers acknowledged that ‘low carbon’ hydrogen, such as hydrogen produced from natural gas using carbon capture and storage (CCS) to offset the resulting CO2 emissions, could be used for an unspecified transitional period. .

MEPs welcomed the European Commission’s recent ‘European Hydrogen Bank’ initiative, adopted by 418 votes to 44, in a report by MEP Robert Hujsel (S&D, Slovakia), which seeks to leverage EU innovation to support green hydrogen production. €3 billion from the fund is being used. In a series of auctions. But Parliament agreed that more was needed in view of the huge subsidies offered to the sector in the US. “If the EU wants to be a competitive global player, we need stronger financing, and in this context, the initial budget of €3 billion for the EHB is not enough,” Häjsel said. Their report calls for the European Commission to increase funding. The EU executive is not bound by the parliamentary resolution, but has three months to provide a reasoned response.

