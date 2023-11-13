Roundtable prepares roadmap to harness untapped potential of Kashmir through skill development and innovation driven entrepreneurship

Ministry of Science and Technology

Posted: Nov 13, 2023 12:01 pm by PIB Delhi

National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India, an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, in collaboration with the University of Kashmir and NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council – NIFIentrepreneurship, organized a workshop in Srinagar on 8 November 2023. With an aim to engage all stakeholders in the University of Kashmir, primarily those enabling the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the valley.

Stakeholders from multiple organizations highlighted the untapped potential of Jammu and Kashmir as well as lessons learned from the key challenges and key milestones achieved in the one-day roundtable meeting titled “Inclusive Growth” on growth and development through innovation and entrepreneurship. Discussed a roadmap to improve prospects. Through Entrepreneurship Advancement (IDEA)”.

Dr. Vipin Kumar, Chief Scientist, NIF, said, “The time has come when entrepreneurs can push their boundaries to grow faster in collaboration with eco-system builders and in the process, harness their potential in a better way. Can.”

Dr. Praveen Roy, Head of NEB Division, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, emphasized that modern start-ups believe in taking their businesses forward rather than labeling them as failures.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India, said, “Vibrant Jammu and Kashmir is home to entrepreneurs who have the talent to build leading global brands by being a part of our flagship programs like Karigar, Saheli and Global Selling.

Dr. Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir, introduced the participants to recent important initiatives taken by the University to strengthen innovation in the Valley.

Grassroots innovators spoke about some of their achievements and the challenges associated with achieving scale in their respective businesses. GR8 Sports India and other entrepreneurs representing the formal sector also shared the growing expectations from the government especially of the enterprises run by first generation entrepreneurs in terms of ease of doing business and also explained the steps to be taken for the same. Should go. So that a bridge can be built so that shortcomings can be overcome and resilience can be built.

The roundtable facilitated a listening-minded environment in which beneficiaries could share their experiences with regard to accessing and availing various schemes, facilities, incentives, etc. It was attended by representatives of several organizations within and outside the valley. Was. Wide range of work sectors such as ministries and government organizations (central/state/local), financial institutions, markets, investor service organizations, technology business incubators, media, entrepreneurs and innovators (especially at the grassroots level).

Key findings of the roundtable include focusing more on awareness which often underpins any incubation activity, financial literacy and capacity building, leveraging data driven insights, organizing B-Plan and other youth sensitization activities and making the most of Is the starting point of. Accessing new equity based financing models, strengthening case study based models for information dissemination, mapping the expertise of stakeholders, facilitating mentorship on key areas such as scaling up state-ups, etc.

The participants included representatives from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India; Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI); Amazon India; University of Kashmir; Skuast, Kashmir; Press Information Bureau – PIB, Government of India; Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI); J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), entrepreneurs from specific sectors like sports, GR8 Sports Pvt Ltd among others shared their experiences and subsequently their recommendations on ways to raise the profile of innovation and entrepreneurship in the valley.

