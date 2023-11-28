By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Nov 28 (Reuters) – Roundhill Investments announced the closure of its exchange-traded fund tracking the performance of meme stocks nearly two years after launch, putting another nail in the coffin of the popular pandemic-era trade. .

According to Roundhill’s website, the Roundhill MEME ETF, with net assets of just $2.7 million, consists of companies that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity and high short interest.

It emerged from the so-called meme stock phenomenon in early 2021, when retail investors came together in online forums and helped spark wild rallies in shares of heavily-shorted companies like AMC and GameStop, causing billions of dollars in losses for hedge funds .

Roundhill ETFs’ top holdings Coinbase and Affirm Holdings have gained more than 200% so far this year, supporting the fund’s year-to-date gain of 37.1%.

However, the fund is down 57% since the beginning of December 2021 as the excitement around meme stocks cooled due to rapidly rising interest rates last year.

In an email to Reuters, Roundhill Financial said it had recommended the board of trustees close the fund “due to limited investor interest and trading volumes.”

Net retail inflows into the broader market have hit $254.74 billion so far this year, after hitting a record $301.36 billion in 2022, data from Wanda Research shows.

However, meme stocks have struggled, with US interest rates at multi-decade highs and the S&P 500’s gains concentrated in shares of a handful of megacap companies.

For example, AMC shares are down 98% from the record high hit in June 2021.

“There’s not a lot of interest in the topic here, trading volumes are low,” said Dennis Dick, market structure analyst at Triple D Trading.

“A lot of these people got into these historic stocks that didn’t have really good fundamentals and they got screwed really badly. And those guys will probably never come back.”

The MEME ETF is expected to cease operations, liquidate assets and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders of record on or about December 14, 2023.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Krishna Chandra Elluri)

