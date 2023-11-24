Roundhill announces changes to fund lineup

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RoundHill Investments today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs:

Fund Name anchor CUSIP Roundhill Big Bank ETF Big B 53656g464 Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF byte 53656F359 Roundhill Meme ETF MEME 53656F136

All three funds will cease trading on or around December 11, 2023 and will not accept creation or redemption orders. Thereafter, the Fund’s shares will cease trading on the listing exchange before the commencement of trading on December 13, 2023. The liquidation is currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on December 14, 2023. The Fund’s advisor, Roundhill Investments, will bear all fees and expenses incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Fund and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors. , apart from brokerage charges and other related expenses.

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment advisor focused on offering innovative financial products designed to provide exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To know more about the company please visit roundhillinvestments.com ,

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information about the Roundhill ETFs, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The investable scope of companies in which the Fund invests may be limited. Narrowly focused investments will be more sensitive to factors affecting that sector and will be subject to greater volatility. International investing may involve the risk of capital loss from adverse fluctuations in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles or social, economic or political instability in other countries. Emerging markets involve similar factors as well as increased risks related to increased volatility and lower trading volumes.

Roundhill Financial Inc. (d/b/a Roundhill Investments) serves as the investment adviser to the MEME ETF, Byte ETF, BIGB ETF and other Roundhill ETFs (collectively, the “Roundhill Funds”). Roundhill Funds are distributed by Fourside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., US Bank or any of their affiliates.

