Rotary Technologies unveils and begins production of the R550X uncrewed helicopter

The developer of the autonomous VTOL aircraft is Rotary Technologies, Inc. unveiled its R550X, an uncrewed helicopter based on the Robinson R44 Raven II. The Nashua, New Hampshire company also said it had begun production of the aircraft.

Rotter said it designed the R550X to tow 1,200 pounds or 550 kilograms. It can fly for three hours and has a maximum speed of 130 kilometers. The helicopter can operate beyond the range of drones and eVTOLs and is suitable for cargo, utility and maritime operations that are very demanding of light aircraft.

The R550X can operate in a wide range of conditions, including at night and in limited visibility, thanks to its digital flight control system. The rotor’s software helps the aircraft avoid hazards that often contribute to helicopter accidents, such as unintentional entry into instrument meteorological conditions, loss of control, collision with the mast and controlled flight into terrain.

“The R550X is going to bring huge safety and economic benefits to a wide range of helicopter use cases,” says Hector Xu, CEO of Rotary. “Demonstrating the effectiveness of autonomy in dangerous missions such as crop dusting and aerial firefighting is the first step toward our vision of safe and accessible vertical flight.”

The R550X is designed as an uncrewed aircraft and operates in the experimental category. It is for agriculture, fire fighting, inspection and maritime operations and is not for carrying people. The company said it is currently building two R550X for agricultural aircraft operators who plan to use them for spraying crops.

“We have many agricultural customers who want to begin operating the R550X as soon as possible, and this demand is motivating us to begin production immediately,” said Ben Frank, Chief Commercial Officer, Rotary.

The company expects the aircraft’s first commercial operations in the US to begin in 2024, with international operations following soon after.

