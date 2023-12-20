Rosti: Bringing excellent services to the sustainable development of the automotive industry

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rosti Group’s commitment to sustainability runs throughout the organization. Recently, Rosti was proud to announce the launch of the first phase of its energy efficiency program in Europe.

As Rosti Group continues to support sustainable practices, the global energy efficiency program will be rolled out across the Americas and Asia in 2024. This is an important step forward and demonstration of Rosti’s commitment to achieving environmental goals, building a sustainable business for Rosti’s people, customers. and the communities in which they work.

Sustainable development of the automotive industry

Plastic plays an important role in automotive manufacturing. With the gradual popularization of energy conservation and emission reduction in automobiles, the light trend of replacing metal with plastic in automotive parts has become one of the most effective measures to reduce automotive emissions and improve combustion efficiency. . In this aspect, injection molding technology can also realize integrated manufacturing of automotive parts, thereby improving production efficiency in the automobile field.

As competition in the automotive market continues to increase, companies are gradually accelerating product iterations to meet market demand for unique innovations. This puts intense pressure on the design and R&D capabilities of manufacturers of precision structural parts, etc., prompting molding technologies such as injection molding to develop toward improved precision, higher speed, greater stability, and higher performance material applications. Is.

In addition, the rapid development of new energy vehicles has accelerated the trend of lightweighting because endurance mileage is a main problem for new energy vehicle users, and body weight is one of the important factors affecting endurance mileage. . Statistics show that global sales of new energy vehicles in 2022 will reach 10.0912 million, accounting for 14% of the total market; In China, the number of new energy vehicles also exceeded 10 million in 2022, and is expected to reach 19 million in 2023.

In the era of electrification, intelligent production and green manufacturing, new injection molding technology plays an important role in promoting the sustainable development of the automotive industry. A technologically leading precision injection molding company and contract manufacturer with a history of 79 years, Rosti provides services to many automotive manufacturers worldwide and continuously innovates in the new energy vehicle sector with high-end precision equipment and excellent sustainable operating philosophy. Develops business.

RoastyInnovation in Precision Injection Molding and Additive Manufacturing

Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Rosti is a technology-leading precision injection molding company and contract manufacturer with 12 manufacturing plants and five innovative R&D centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas. With 26 years of injection molding experience in the automotive field, its products are widely used in structural and decorative parts for Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Volvo, BYD, etc. In recent years, with the development of new energy vehicles, Rosti’s injection molded parts and components have expanded into fields related to charging piles and battery equipment.

With innovative, recyclable and sustainable solutions, Rosti has become its customers’ preferred partner. How can it serve customers with a 72-hour turnaround from concept design to mass manufacturing? In addition to highly automated equipment and a quality-focused team, the benefits of technological innovation cannot be ignored.

For example, traditional injection molding requires long cycle time and high investment, but today’s automotive industry has much higher requirements for the development speed of new products. Some parts cannot be manufactured through injection molding, so additive manufacturing has become another problem-solving idea. Additive manufacturing uses adhesive materials such as powdered plastic to produce plastic parts, based on digital model files. Objects are manufactured by printing layer by layer without opening the molds. It is increasingly being preferred by automotive manufacturers, due to its ability to reduce costs and speed up the product development process and time to market.

Under these circumstances, it is important to find long-term cooperative suppliers who can quickly print samples, perform verification, and speed up development. Rosti has successfully introduced the M3 printer from American 3D printing company Carbon and has become the first injection molding manufacturer in Asia to use Carbon’s latest state-of-the-art M3 printer. End-use parts can be quickly printed and mass-produced, widely used in consumer, industrial, automotive, medical and other fields, thus helping partners win broader markets. .

Furthermore, today’s automobiles are becoming more like fashionable products. The aesthetics of appearance and interior decoration are being increasingly valued and higher requirements for convenience of use are being placed by consumers. Rosti’s technologies, such as thermal sublimation technology, RHCM technology, IMD (in-mold film technology), IME (in-mold electronic technology), etc., can fully meet the needs of end customers.

search for stability

At present, under the thrust of achieving global sustainable development and the guidance of China’s dual carbon target, sustainable development is becoming a necessary course for enterprises, and carbon footprint is becoming an invisible green business barrier for multinational enterprises . Rosti has 12 production facilities around the world working on a common mission of protecting the environment, aiming to ensure that no plastic particles remain in the production process.

By closely monitoring and controlling inputs and outputs in all aspects of the company’s operations, Rosti works to eliminate waste and take actions to reduce environmental impact; Applying simple tools and techniques to enable understanding the performance of existing operations. Continuous improvement activities are carried out to expand the business sustainably with a view to long-term growth; In addition, Rosti Group’s scrap reuse rate is approximately 75%.

At present, Rosti has achieved good results in the use of green resins as well as sustainable design, recycling and operation, etc. In 2022, the use of six varieties of green resins in Rosti accounted for 10% of the total use, and the Suzhou plant’s air purification product customers use 500 tons of PCR plastic particles every year. Good results have been achieved in product lightening, design simplification and recyclability. Recyclable solutions have been found for customers, such as refurbishing and reusing decoder casings. In 2022, the Group will recycle 75% of waste. Each production base saves more than 200,000 euros of energy every year, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 10%, and 57% of the energy in the production base comes from renewable energy, of which Poland, Sweden and Romania have achieved 100% renewable energy. Have achieved. Energy use.

It is noteworthy that the RHCM technology successfully developed by Rosti enables parts to achieve high gloss on the product surface without secondary surface treatment, thereby reducing assembly, improving scratch and wear resistance, and providing customers Helps avoid spraying while meeting aesthetic requirements. Improving the design and process of their products. Compared with traditional coated injection molded parts, by using RHCM technology, CO2 emissions can be reduced by more than 40%; When mixed with recycled resin, CO2 reduction can reach more than 80%.

All of these demonstrate how Rosti is committed to meeting the system requirements of customers in various industries and the relevant legal and regulatory requirements for environmental protection. By applying appropriate standards for systematic management and ensuring business continuity while maintaining system certification, Rosti provides guaranteed excellent services to customers in various industries in the pursuit of sustainable production.

Decision

