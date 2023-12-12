Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Prime Video

The CEO of Sports Illustrated’s parent company was ousted on Monday.

The firings followed a scandal over the publication’s use of AI-generated stories from fake writers, though it was not immediately clear whether it was related to the shakeup.

The Arena Group CEO Ross Levinsohn was removed and Manoj Bhargava was named interim chief executive officer, the company said. No other information was provided, except that the board met and took “actions to improve the company’s operating efficiency and revenues.”

Last week, the company fired operating president and COO Andrew Craft, media president Rob Barrett and corporate counsel Julie Fenster.

Lewinsohn had been in his role since 2020. He previously served as a top executive at Yahoo, Fox Interactive and Tribune Publishing.

A recent article on the web site Futurism alleged that stories on the Sports Illustrated web site were “generated using AI” and that the contributor profiles on many of them were also AI-generated, down to the author photos, which Futurism The researchers reported the claims they found on sites selling AI-generated images.

The site also alleges it found similar content on TheStreet.com, which Arena Group purchased from co-founder Jim Cramer in 2019. There was also a controversy earlier this year when Men’s Journal, another publication of Arena Group, published AI-generated medical. The article is reportedly full of “inaccuracies and lies”.

The union representing editorial staff said it was “appalled” by the report.

A spokesperson for The Arena Group said that “The articles in question were product reviews and licensed content from an external, third-party company, Advon Commerce. Many of AdVon’s e-commerce articles ran on some Arena websites. “We continually monitor our partners and were in the midst of a review when these allegations were made.”

AdVon has assured us that all articles in question were written and edited by humans, the statement said. According to AdVon, their writers, editors, and researchers create and manage the content and follow a policy that includes using both anti-plagiarism and anti-AI software on all content. However, we learned that AdVon writers used pen or pseudonyms in some articles to protect the author’s privacy.

According to the spokesperson, Arena Group ended the partnership with Advon.

Tom Tapp contributed to this report.

Source: deadline.com