Ross Gerber feels disappointed in Elon Musk amid anti-Semitic remarks controversy: 'Not acting as CEO of Tesla right now' - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

On Thursday, Ross Gerber, CEO and President of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Musk was said to have stopped working as the head of Tesla. They linked the change to Musk’s promotion of an anti-Semitic comment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What happened:Gerber, who owns about 420,000 shares, speaking to CNBC Tesla Inc. TSLA expressed concern over Musk’s recent activities on X, including his response to an anti-Semitic comment. He claimed that these actions are not in Tesla’s best interests and are, in fact, tarnishing the brand.

“He is not currently serving as CEO of Tesla,” Gerber said.

He added, “This has never happened with any company I’ve invested in in my entire life, where the CEO does so many damaging things that destroy the brand, because that’s what ends up happening. It is absolutely disgraceful, his behavior and the damage he has caused to the brand.”

Despite Gerber’s criticisms, he has no plans to sell Tesla shares. However, he noted increasing requests from clients to sell their stake in the company.

Musk’s controversial comments on X have been criticized by tech executives and resulted in IBM halting its advertising on the platform.

why it matters: Elon Musk is under investigation for his controversial endorsement of an anti-Semitic post on X. Facebook co-founder and Posture CEO, Dustin Moskowitz, called for Musk’s resignation from all his roles, including Tesla CEO. This was in response to Musk’s endorsement of a post promoting the “Great Replacement theory”, a discredited theory often used against Jewish supporters of immigration. The controversy has caused a backlash from investors and tech executives alike, with some considering selling their shares in Tesla.

