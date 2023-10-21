Rosewood Hotels Executive. Describes what luxury travelers want

Luxury retailers are seeing some moderation in demand, but what about luxury travel? Radha Arora, President, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, joins Yahoo Finance Live to reflect on luxury travel trends and the current state of the hospitality sector. In general, Arora notes “good news” for the hospitality sector – stating that Rosewood has had a “banner year.” According to Arora, the top travel destinations for luxury travel are Hong Kong, Paris and London, although this is probably due to business travel. Arora says many of the travelers she stays with are looking for more “unique experiences” and longer-term accommodations.

Julie Hyman: The travel boom is still going strong. That’s the main takeaway from earnings for America’s biggest airlines this week. But the same can’t be said for luxury positions, with companies like LVMH down about 25% since May. So what does this mean for luxury travel ahead of the holiday season?

One company that bridges the two worlds is Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. And now Chairman Radha Arora has also joined us. Thank you very much for coming here. appreciate it. So just tell us here what kind of demand you are seeing right now, especially when we look at the travel situation, on one hand it seems like there may be some chinks in the armour. Say, to demand luxury, demand at least luxury items.

Radha Arora: Well, first of all, thanks for having me. I’m happy to report that, actually, it’s good news from this camp of Rosewood or this camp of the hospitality community. We’re having a banner year, up 20% over last year. And beyond that, the rush toward the end of the year is just– it’s amazing.

We’re seeing this through the festive period Thanksgiving, Christmas. It’s busy, booming as ever. And in fact, so much so that in 2019 it has actually increased by 30%. And the image you’re seeing right now, Rosewood Kona Village just opened a few months ago. And it is one of those destinations where people want to go. It has been closed for many years.

And yes, we are very fortunate to have opened up some amazing destinations. And these new destinations are being pioneered by our customers.

Josh Lipton: And Radha, what are the top travel destinations right now? You mentioned one there, but what are some others? What are the properties that people are attracted to?

Radha Arora: So I would say currently, believe it or not, there is 6% to 8% growth in Hong Kong compared to previous years. So this is a big thing for us. Paris, I would say, is having a banner year, probably its best year ever since the Rosewood Hotel de Crillon reopened in 2017.

And London is, again, surprisingly, having another banner year when people talk about Brexit and this, that, and the other. And I think maybe that’s because, you know, business travel is taking off. And of course, the leisure traveler continues to travel. And beyond that, resort destinations will always be favorite destinations for multi-generational families and friends.

Julie Hyman: Radha, I’m curious too, obviously, these are serving high net worth individuals. They are luxury properties. What are the top amenities travelers are looking for right now? And has this changed since before the pandemic?

Radha Arora: Yes, absolutely. What we have seen today is the traveler, as you said, the individual affluent traveler, the high net worth individual, they are looking for intense experiences. They are taking their families. They are taking their friends. They’re really taking the time to create a program for themselves for the long term, much longer term than before.

So whereas, earlier people would go for three, four, five nights, maybe have extended stays. They will do some business. They will take their families with them. So they are traveling differently. And they are looking for value addition. And value–by value add I mean creating an immersive experience and taking families to these destinations where they also want to be a part of the local communities and not just stay in a hotel and go and shop.

Josh Lipton: And Radha, I’m interested in these branded residences that you’re offering here. Who is that for, Radha? And how is the demand right now?

Radha Arora: Yes. So like I said, you know, people are traveling together, friends, families. They don’t necessarily want to split them up – want to split each other up and be in different rooms and different suites in different parts of the hotel. So what they want to do is go and stay in accommodations, where they’re under an umbrella, under a roof, and, you know, get the full Rosewood experience.

And we provide the same experience as we do in hotel rooms, as we do in Rosewood Residences, but you have your own personal butler who will take care of your every need. And we’ve found that it really – it’s a trend that has continued – will continue. This is a new norm, where people will travel together and want larger accommodations.

Julie Hyman: And is that something they buy? Or is that still working – you know, is there a monthly fee, for example, to live in these types of residences?

Radha Arora: No, it’s actually the thing you bought. Many of our developments, like Rosewood Mayakoba, Rosewood Las Ventanas, Rosewood Carlyle, you know, they have part of the housing property characteristic. So when all the suites are sold out, you know, they can expand themselves into residences. So there are actually accommodation available for them to live in.

And what happens is that once they stay in those accommodations, they’ll want to come back and keep coming back, because, like I said, you’re not just in a normal hotel room. And so you can rent them.

Josh Lipton: Radha Arora, thank you so much for joining us, Radha. I really appreciate it.

Radha Arora: Thanks for having me.

